Gareth Southgate’s successor and, therefore, now-England boss Thomas Tuchel has plenty of weight bearing down on his shoulders. And, according to reports, he is eyeing up call-ups for two Championship stars in his first Three Lions squad.

Following Southgate’s departure, the former Chelsea custodian put pen to paper on an 18-month contract but officially began his tenure on January 1, 2025, as he looks to finally what every manager since Alf Ramsey has failed to do: bring football home.

With the mountainous task at hand of winning silverware with a fantastic selection of players, Tuchel’s first port of call – amid spending his weekends watching up close and personal in Premier League stadiums – is naming his inaugural squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel has become only the third non-Englishman to take on the England job after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Mail Online recently reported that Tuchel, alongside his assistant manager Anthony Barry, had made contact with a lot of England hopefuls as a means of introducing himself ahead of an important year-and-a-half stint with the 1966 World Cup winners.

Journalist Alan Nixon has taken the reports one step further to insist that Krumbach-born Tuchel, 51, has been keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and Burnley shot stopper James Trafford ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in March.

On his Patreon, Nixon suggested that Bellingham, 19, could be fast-tracked into senior proceedings after finding himself firmly on the radar of Tuchel, who is regarded as one of the best managers in world football, after making his Under-21 debut in November.

Tottenham Hotspur-linked Jobe, brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude, has been enjoying a fruitful campaign in the Championship with Sunderland and, after the departure of Jack Clarke, has become one of the spearheads of their success under boss Regis Le Bris.

Greysouthen-born Trafford made headlines recently for making two penalty saves against Bellingham’s Sunderland. The two second tier sides are rubbing shoulders near the summit and Barry was in attendance to watch the 0-0 stalemate.

Still just 22 years of age, Trafford has plenty of international experience, having been Lee Carsley’s number one choice between the sticks during his time with the Under-21 side. He also received his first call-up in March 2024.

Whether either Championship star will get a chance to break their senior international duck in the coming months remains to be seen but England, at the end of March, will welcome both Albania and Latvia to Wembley to mark the start of the Tuchel era.