Thomas Tuchel has made a clear demand to his England players after watching back last summer’s Euro 2024 final. The German coach’s predecessor, Gareth Southgate, came agonisingly close to delivering England’s first major trophy since 1966 but, in his final game in charge of the Three Lions, fell at the final hurdle.

Spain lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy thanks to a 2-1 win in Berlin. Second-half goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal earned La Roja their fourth European Championship title. Cole Palmer equalised for England in the 73rd minute, but Southgate’s men could have few complains after losing.

After reviewing footage of the game, Tuchel has made a clear demand to his England players: speak more to one another during difficult periods in matches. The former Chelsea boss noticed how communication suffered after Williams put La Roja ahead.

How England's Communication Suffered in Euro 2024 Final

'Significant reduction' occurred during second half

Per The Guardian, Tuchel showed his squad a graphic highlighting how interactions between players ‘reduced significantly’ in the second half. England’s interactions - the number of times players communicated with one another - fell to 35 after half-time, compared to 60 in the first half.

Reflecting on the findings, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford conceded: “That’s where Spain dominated and we couldn’t get up to them after that.” When asked where Tuchel has asked for improvements, Morgan Rodgers added:

“The communication aspect. When momentum shifts in a game, we stick together."

He continued: “It’s not going to go perfect. It was about sticking together and being together as one, and speaking to people. Just talking and being on that same page, that makes a massive difference when you’re playing.

“I know that first-hand. Being at the clubs I’ve been at, having the leaders I’ve had in dressing rooms and on the pitch, having that person speaking to you constantly certainly helps me. It helps you get through sticky moments.”

Reason Tuchel Has Recalled Jordan Henderson

Ajax midfielder is a superb on-field communicator

This new emphasis on communication may explain why Tuchel has opted to re-call Jordan Henderson to the England setup. The former Liverpool captain, 34, is widely regarded as one of the best on-field communicators in the game.

"He embodies everything. He is a serial winner, his personality and character. He is the glue in every team that he has played, the glue that makes things special," Tuchel told ITV, per ESPN, this week.

"I am convinced. If a teacher in a school is convinced about the quality of the class, the character of the class, it is better than the other way around."