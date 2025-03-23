Thomas Tuchel’s England got off to a flyer against Albania. Harry Kane and debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly scored at Wembley Stadium in front of a roaring 90,000-strong capacity – and the German tactician and his entourage have now turned their attentions to facing Latvia in their second World Cup qualifier.

Widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, Krumbach-born Tuchel has the solitary objective in mind: to win the 2026 World Cup. As a result, he’s using the March international break to assess the options at his disposal and form a clearer picture ahead of next summer’s showpiece tournament.

In preparation for the Three Lions’ encounter against Latvia, Tuchel has hinted at a degree of rotation. “We have reasons to let all of them play again and do stuff a bit better and find a rhythm together. But we have reports from the physical department where some players are flagged with slight concerns.”

“Let’s see, it’s only the second day after the match, and we have to be cautious and could make sense to put some fresh players in who deserve to play. It could be a mix between both.” he continued, per The Standard. On the back of the German's comments and their display, GIVEMESPORT have formed a predicted XI.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Levi Colwill, Myles Lewis-Skelly