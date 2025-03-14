It’s official: Thomas Tuchel has named his first England squad and while the majority picks itself, the former Chelsea boss – who is just the third non-Englishman to take on the role – has not been afraid to upset the apple cart with a few of his picks.

The obvious headline-stealer is that Jordan Henderson, who last turned out for his country in November 2023, is back in the fold, while the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn have received their maiden call-ups by the Krumbach-born tactician.

Jubilation for those aside, there is plenty of talent that has been snubbed by Tuchel and his entourage as they prepare for two World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Albania. From Liam Delap to Morgan Gibbs-White, let’s take a look at the top eight stars.

Elliot Anderson

Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson could have broken his senior international duck in 2023… for Scotland. Steve Clarke called the youngster up for two matches, but he pulled out via injury, leaving the door ajar for England to swoop in and secure an engine room all-rounder for the foreseeable future.

Anderson, 22, is able to deputise in attacking midfield, screen in front of the back four or act as a box-to-box threat: he’s a jack of all trades in fact. They say games are won in midfield and his influence on Nottingham Forest's high-flying nature this season could be replicated on the international stage. Just not this month, it seems.

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal

Granted, Ethan Nwaneri is just 17 years of age. His performances for Arsenal this season, however, suggest otherwise. A mature head on young shoulders, the teenage phenom has shouldered much of the creation burden, especially in the absence (through injury) of his compatriot Bukayo Saka.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history – he made his debut at 15 years and 181 days old.

Widely regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football, the world is Nwaneri’s oyster. So far in 2024/25, Mikel Arteta has been wary of throwing his straight in the deep end but, when relied upon, the winger has settled in perfectly: in 28 appearances, he’s scored a total of eight goals and notched the solitary assist.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton