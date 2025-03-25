Summary The Thomas Tuchel era started in fine fettle, with England winning their opening two games.

Tuchel has a rich pool of talent to choose from for the 2026 World Cup.

We have ranked the current squad based on their chances of making the 23-man squad in 15 months' time.

England’s new era under Thomas Tuchel kicked off in fine fettle, and the early signs suggest the Three Lions are ready to roar under new leadership. Taking his place in the Wembley hot seat, the German oversaw a 2-0 win over Albania before turning up the heat with a commanding 3-0 triumph against Latvia. The nation of hopefuls got just a sip of what’s brewing under Tuchel, and it’s safe to say their appetite has been whetted at the prospect of finally bringing football home at the 2026 World Cup, in turn putting an end to six decades of heartbreak.

But before dreams of glory can take full flight, the former Champions League-winning Chelsea boss has a long and winding road ahead. Between now and then, he must fine-tune his tactics, nail down his preferred starting XI, and deliver the dreaded axe to those who won’t make the cut. Many believe his options are richer than those available to England’s so-called “Golden Generation” of the 2000s, so it's by no means an easy task.

Trying to predict who will be on the plane in 15 months’ time might seem like a fool’s errand, but we’ve dusted off the crystal ball to take a glimpse into the future. Before that, however, let’s start with the here and now - Tuchel’s first squad has been put under the microscope after a promising first weekend at the office, with each player being placed on a tier list consisting of 'plane ticket already booked', 'good chance', 'jury is still out', 'outside chance', and 'no chance'.

Plane Ticket Already Booked

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi