Thomas Tuchel has explained why he has decided not to sing the English national anthem before his first games in charge of the Three Lions. The German coach, 51, takes charge of England for the first time on March 21 against Albania at Wembley, followed by a second World Cup qualifier against Latvia three days later.

Lee Carsley, who was a contender to succeed Gareth Southgate after taking charge of England on an interim basis after Euro 2024, received heavy criticism for his decision not to sing God Save the King. The Birmingham-born coach, who represented the Republic of Ireland at international level during his playing career, explained that singing the national anthem had always been something he’d ‘struggled’ with.

Tuchel, England’s third foreign manager after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian tactician Fabio Capello, explained his reasons to the written media shortly after naming his first squad for the Albania and Latvia fixtures. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich head coach believes he must ‘earn the right’ to sing the famous anthem before matches.

Tuchel Explains English National Anthem Decision

German says he must 'earn the right' to sing God Save the King

"I think, first of all, you have a very powerful, emotional and meaningful national anthem and I could not be more proud to be on the sidelines and be in charge of the English national team," Tuchel told reporters, per Sky Sports.

"It means everything. It means a lot to me, I can assure you, but I can feel because it is that meaningful and it is that emotional and it is so powerful, the national anthem, that I have to earn my right to sing it."

He continued: "I will earn it with results, with building a group, with doing my job properly and by creating a feeling where maybe even you guys say at some point, 'Now it's time that you sing it, it feels like you properly earned it and you're a proper English guy now'.

"Maybe I have to dive more into the culture and earn my right from you, from the players, from the supporters, so everyone feels like, 'He should sing it now, he's one of our own, he's the English manager, he should sing it'."

Tuchel's First England Fixtures March 21 Albania (H) World Cup Qualifier March 24 Latvia (H) World Cup Qualifier June 7 Andorra (A) World Cup Qualifier June 10 Senegal (H) Friendly September 6 Andorra (H) World Cup Qualifier September 9 Serbia (H) World Cup Qualifier

Tuchel Defends Work-Life Balance

Tuchel, who confirmed that he must first learn the words to God Save the King before he can sing it, also defended his work-life balance after missing certain Premier League fixtures during the opening months of his tenure.

"I was at 25 matches in the last nine weeks," Tuchel highlighted. "Maybe I could have gone to 28, but...

"On the Premier League weekends where I don't go, I watch a minimum of five matches live on a wide-angle screen. I watch more if you don't see me than if you see me in the stadium, because if I go to the stadium on a Saturday, I don't see the match before and I don't see the match after."

He added: "It would be interesting if you make the effort to compare the live views to any other head coach out there in international football, because I think I did more live matches than anyone else. Listen, I need a little bit of trust from you that you trust me to do the job on a high intensity and in the best way possible.

"There is no secret behind it that I travel from time to time to see my children in Munich. And that's basically it. My girls are used to watching Premier League on TV. On these weekends you mention, they are with their father or they are in the next room and they know that I'm watching. There's no more to it."