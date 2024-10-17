Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel was confirmed as England's manager in October 2024 and became only the third head coach from overseas to take the job in history.

The German tactician arrived with a wealth of experience after winning nine major trophies at four different clubs.

This includes winning the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said during the announcement: “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world. Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive." The German himself added: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already."

The pressure is on his shoulders to deliver, but he has already shown he can thrive in the most important moments. Tuchel has won nine major trophies during his incredible managerial career and we have outlined all the details you need to know about them. The German has also won the Trophee des Champions twice, the equivalent of the English Community Shield, but we have not considered it a major trophy.

Every Trophy Tuchel Has Won Year Team Competition 2017 Dortmund DFB-Pokal 2019 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2020 Ligue 1 2020 Coupe de France 2020 Coupe de la Ligue 2021 Chelsea Champions League 2021 Super Cup 2021 Club World Cup 2023 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

1 DFB-Pokal 2017

Borussia Dortmund

After finishing third in the 2017 Bundesliga, Tuchel and Dortmund had a point to prove. Thankfully, the DFB-Pokal was a perfect opportunity to do exactly that, facing Frankfurt in Berlin. With the pressure rising, Tuchel guided Dortmund, who beat Bayern on their way to the final, to a 2-1 win to end the season on a high.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring early on as he cut past defender Jesús Vallejo and fired a left-footed effort into the net. It wasn't plain sailing though, as Ante Rebic equalised midway through the first half. However, luck was eventually on Dortmund's side, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang securing victory from the spot in the 67th minute. Tuchel's first trophy was secured.

Final Details Scoreline Dortmund 2-1 Frankfurt Dortmund Scorers Dembele ('8), Aubameyang ('67) Frankfurt Scorers Rebic ('29) Stadium Olympiastadion

2 Ligue 1 2019

Paris Saint-Germain

Tuchel moved to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2018 – and he won the title in his first season. PSG always go into the Ligue 1 campaign as firm favourites; they have the best squad and are always backed heavily financially. The 2018/19 campaign was no different, with Tuchel notably working with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar upfront.

As two of the best players in the world, the duo fired PSG to glory, finishing 16 points clear of Lille in second. Mbappe finished as the competition's top goalscorer with 33 strikes, whilst he was also named Player of the Season. It was Tuchel's first-ever league title – and it could not have been more comfortable.

Ligue 1 Table Position Team Points 1. PSG 91 2. Lille 75 3. Lyon 72 4. Saint Etienne 66

3 Ligue 1 2020

Paris Saint-Germain

From one comfortable league campaign to one which will never be replicated. PSG won the 2020 Ligue 1 trophy comfortably, finishing 12 points ahead of bitter rivals Marseille. However, the season never actually finished; it was instead curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suspended on the 13th March 2020, there was hope the league would eventually resume, but they decided at the end of April to ban all sporting events in the country until September. PSG were therefore awarded the title, whilst Mbappe finished as the competition's top scorer, alongside Wissam Ben Yedder, with 18 goals.

Ligue 1 Table Position Team Points 1. PSG 68 2. Marseille 56 3. Rennes 50 4. Lille 49

4 Coupe de France 2020

Paris Saint-Germain

During the same season and pandemic, PSG also won the Coupe de France. Seen as the French Cup, the final was originally scheduled for the 25th April, but it was pushed back to the 24th July with a small crowd in attendance. Coming up against Saint Etienne, it was a match that is frequently forgotten about.

Neymar gave PSG the lead in the 14th minute after Mbappe's shot was saved by Jessy Moulin but parried directly to the Brazilian. From six yards out, he made no mistake – and the opposition rarely threatened PSG. Saint Etienne's Loic Perrin was sent off in the 31st minute as well, which made a challenging task all but impossible.

Final Details Scoreline PSG 1-0 Saint Etienne PSG Scorers Neymar ('14) Saint Etienne Scorers N/A Stadium Stade de France

5 Coupe de la Ligue 2020

Paris Saint-Germain

A week after winning the French Cup, PSG completed a domestic treble and won the Coupe de la Ligue – the League Cup. It was a low-key affair at the Stade de France once again, with PSG beating Lyon on penalties. Tuchel's side scored all six of their penalties, whilst Bertrand Traore missed for Lyon.

Remarkably, this is the last-ever Coupe de la Ligue match to be played. At the start of the 2019/20 season, the federation voted to suspend the competition indefinitely after the campaign, to "reduce the season schedule". It's never returned, with PSG cementing their place in history by winning it.

Final Details Scoreline PSG 0-0 Lyon (6-5 on penalties) Stadium Stade de France Attendance 3500

6 Champions League 2021

Chelsea

The pinnacle of Tuchel's career. After losing the 2020 Champions League final with PSG to Bayern Munich, Tuchel wanted to prove a point. He did exactly that, beating Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to bring home one of the most prized trophies in the world.

As Guardiola changed his system and controversially opted not to start Rodri, Tuchel took advantage. A first-half goal from Kai Havertz sealed victory as N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Match with a simply stunning performance. It was just the second time Chelsea had won the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel became the first manager to reach two consecutive UCL finals in a row with two different teams.

Final Details Scoreline Chelsea 1-0 Man City Chelsea Scorers Havertz ('42) Man City Scorers N/A Stadium Estádio do Dragão

7 Super Cup 2021

Chelsea

After winning the Champions League, Chelsea qualified for the UEFA Super Cup – a match at the start of the season between the winners of the most prestigious competition around and the Europa League. Taking place in Belfast, the Blues won it for the second time in their history by beating Villarreal on penalties.

Hakim Ziyech gave Tuchel's side an early lead, but they were pegged back in the second half through Gerard Moreno. The pressure and nerves were rising, but Tuchel once again coached his side to a penalty shootout victory. He replaced Edouard Mendy with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the shootout – and the Spaniard saved two penalties to help them win.

Final Details Scoreline Chelsea 1-1 Villarreal (6-5 on penalties) Chelsea Scorers Ziyech ('27) Villarreal Scorers Gerard ('73) Stadium Windsor Park

8 Club World Cup 2021

Chelsea

The Club World Cup was the one competition Chelsea had never won. When they won the 2012 Champions League, they failed to convert it into worldwide glory, but Tuchel changed that in 2021, as they beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final through goals from Romelu Lukaku – one of the most expensive players in Premier League history – and Havertz.

They reached the final after beating Al Hilal 1-0 in the semi-finals through a strike from Lukaku, and even the final was not straightforward. Havertz's goal came in the 117th minute, preventing another penalty shootout and the natural nerves that always come with it.

Final Details Scoreline Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras Chelsea Scorers Lukaku ('54), Havertz ('117) Palmeiras Scorers Veiga ('64) Stadium Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium

9 Bundesliga 2023

Bayern Munich

Finally, Tuchel's most recent major trophy is the 2023 Bundesliga, which they dramatically won on the final day of the season ahead of his former club, Dortmund. Tuchel was only in charge for the final two months of the campaign, as Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023 due to his underperforming side.

It was a controversial decision, but it paid off come the end of the season. Dortmund needed to win on the final day of the campaign to guarantee the title, but – in traditional fashion – they blew it, drawing 2-2 at home to Mainz. Bayern took advantage of their slip-up, as Jamal Musiala scored a late winner against Koln to win their 11th consecutive trophy. Drama and chaos in a nutshell.