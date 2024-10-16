Thomas Tuchel has explained the "very straightforward" reason he opted for the England job rather than pursuing interest from Manchester United. The 51-year-old former Chelsea boss was unveiled as Wembley Stadium's new helmsman on Wednesday afternoon, despite reports suggesting that the Red Devils hierarchy had reignited contact with the German in recent days.

Following that, Tuchel spoke to the media and was met with a flurry of questions regarding his English allegiances and what the country could expect from their new head coach. Additionally, one journalist probed him about his connections to the high-pressure role at Old Trafford, questioning why he chose the England position instead.

In his response, the recently departed Bayern Munich manager highlighted the vision presented by FA CEO Mark Bullingham and stated that the swift action taken to secure his appointment was also a significant factor. He explained, as per Manchester World:

"It [United job] would also have been England...Because the idea and the way John and Mark presented it, was very fast, very exciting. It was very confidential, it was very trustful, it was very straightforward."

See Tuchel's full press conference below, with the relevant quotes at around 21:30:

"That was basically the decision for this job and not a decision against anything else," he continued. "You will understand I will not comment on individual players today and for sure not comment on any other clubs."

With the German referencing how 'fast' the FA's approach was, it may reflect badly on Sir Jim Ratcfille and co, who toyed with sacking Erik ten Hag in the summer but eventually stuck with the Dutchman despite links to Tuchel.

Tuchel will officially begin his England duties on January 1st 2025, while Lee Carsley is expected to honour his interim role, managing the Three Lions during the November international break. The German has signed an initial 18-month contract to guide England toward the 2026 World Cup, aiming to, as he put it, "add a second star" to the shirt after the country’s last major triumph in 1966.

The Red Devils will need to seek alternatives if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford. The indecision displayed by the new hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, during the summer—when they ultimately chose to stick with the Dutchman following a long-drawn-out process—has resurfaced, as he has once again guided United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, surpassing last season's record also set by himself.