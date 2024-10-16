Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel signed an 18-month contract as the new England men's head coach, which will start on 1st January 2025.

Lee Carsley will remain the interim manager for November's Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland - Tuchel's first game may be a play-off in March 2025.

Tuchel could face various scenarios for his first match, including World Cup qualifiers or relegation/promotion play-offs.

Thomas Tuchel has been officially announced as the new England men's senior head coach. The decision comes after the latest international break, which saw the Three Lions lose at home to Greece and win 3-1 away against Finland. Tuchel signed an 18-month contract on Tuesday, 8th October and will begin his reign at the beginning of 2025. He was appointed alongside English coach Anthony Barry, who has spent time as assistant manager at Chelsea, Portugal and Bayern Munich.

Lee Carsley will continue his stint as interim manager for the final two Nations League group stage matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland during the November international break. With England second in the group behind Greece, there is a possibility that Tuchel's first game will be a Nations League play-off for a spot in 'League A'. Here is a complete guide on when the German head coach will take charge, outlining the different possibilities for his first match.

Tuchel's First England Game

Following England's victory against Finland, they can no longer finish bottom of League B Group 2. If they finish top of the group ahead of Greece, Tuchel's first game will be in the World Cup qualifiers, which are set to begin in March 2025. The draw for the European qualifiers is set to take place in December 2024.

Alternatively, if England are unable to get revenge against Greece at the top of their Nations League group and finish second, they will go into a relegation/promotion play-off with a team who finished third in one of the 'League A' groups. Currently, Poland, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia occupy these spots.

In the unlikely scenario that England lose against Greece and the Republic of Ireland while the Irish win both of their remaining matches, the Three Lions could enter a play-off with a second-placed team from one of the 'League C' groups. Slovakia, Kosovo, Belarus and Armenia are the current holders of these spots.

There is a lot of uncertainty and complicated permutations around who Tuchel will face in his first match as England's head coach. One thing is for certain, though, he will be on the touchline for England in March 2025 during the first international break of next year.

Lee Carsley's Remaining Nations League Matches Match Date Venue Greece vs England 14th November 2024 Olympic Stadium, Athens England vs Republic of Ireland 17th November 2024 Wembley Stadium, London

World Cup Qualifiers Fixtures

There are 55 UEFA national teams, but Russia have been suspended since February 2022, meaning that number has been reduced to 54. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there were 13 qualifying spots for European teams, but this number has been extended to 16, as there will be 48 teams overall at the final tournament instead of 32. UEFA announced the new formats for European Championship and World Cup qualifiers in January 2023 as follows:

"The new format of the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO or the FIFA World Cup will be more consolidated, with teams being drawn in 12 groups of four and five teams, consequently revitalising the competition by making it less predictable and more dynamic. "With the traditional home-and-away matches and “all play all” principles retained, this simple format will offer more competitive groups at all levels. "Teams drawn in groups of five will kick off the qualifiers in March, or in June if they are still competing in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals or are involved in promotion/relegation matches. Teams drawn in groups of four will start their campaigns in September."

Tuchel's side will play against three or four teams, home and away, as part of the twelve groups of four or five that make up the qualification format. The winner of each group will automatically qualify for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Teams that finish second will go into the play-offs, alongside the four highest-ranked Nations League teams who didn't finish in the top two of their qualifying group. One team will qualify from each of the four paths in the play-off stage to finalise the 16 spots for European nations at the upcoming tournament in 2026.

World Cup Qualifying Play-Off Round Dates (UEFA) Round Date Semi-Finals 26th March 2026 Final 31st March 2026

