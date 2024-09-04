Manchester United are likely to pursue former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel if they choose to sack Erik ten Hag this season, The Mirror has reported.

The Red Devils have reportedly already lined up a replacement for the Dutch tactician, who appears to be back under pressure three games into the new Premier League season.

Last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool saw United drop to 14th in the table, with back-to-back losses before the international break.

This was the third time in the last five seasons Manchester United have lost two of their opening three matches of a Premier League campaign, with Ten Hag the only manager to suffer that fate twice with the club in the competition, according to Opta.

After Sunday’s loss, the Dutchman said he is ‘not Harry Potter’ and refused to accept the negative view of the result, suggesting three of his players had their first start of the season.

Ten Hag remained adamant that Man United have ‘a big chance’ to lift another trophy at the end of the season, following last year’s FA Cup success.

Tuchel ‘Ideal Target’ for Man Utd

Contingency plans have been drawn up

According to The Mirror, Man Utd have lined up former Bayern and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Ten Hag and see the German tactician as an ‘ideal target’ to take over at Old Trafford should the worst scenario play out.

Tuchel, dubbed 'elite' by Paul Ince, left Bayern at the end of last season and was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in May, before Man United decided to stick with Ten Hag for his third season in charge.

Discussions were held between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Tuchel in the summer, while the latter was vocal about his admiration for English football culture, saying he felt ‘more appreciated’ during his time at Chelsea.

Tuchel guided the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 and oversaw 63 wins in 100 games before Chelsea controversially sacked the German after just 17 months in charge.

The 51-year-old has taken a break from coaching after a tumultuous season at Bayern, despite being offered the opportunity to extend his stay with the Bundesliga giants in May.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

Red Devils Eyeing Juan Cabal

‘Closely following’ the 23-year-old defender

Manchester United are closely following Juventus defender Juan Cabal’s development in Serie A, Tutto Juve has claimed.

The Red Devils are keeping an eye on the promising Colombian full-back, who has impressed in his first three Serie A appearances for the Old Lady after sealing a summer move from Hellas Verona.

According to Tutto Juve, Man United could consider an offer for Cabal in the coming months as they look to finally solve their left-back woes, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia currently out injured.

Juventus could be looking to recoup at least £25 million for Cabal, who joined the club in July for a fee in the region of £10 million.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.