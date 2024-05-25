Highlights Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is the 'frontrunner' to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils are confident Tuchel can handle big names at the club.

Ten Hag is set to be sacked as Man United manager after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel is the frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson reports.

After leaving Bayern at the end of the Bundesliga season, Tuchel is currently a free agent and has been linked with a return to the Premier League recently.

Reportedly, United are ‘confident’ that Tuchel will be able to handle big-name players at the club and admire his CV, which includes a Champions League victory with Chelsea in 2021.

Man United are set to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, The Guardian report.

Under the Dutchman, United finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their lowest league finish since 1990.

Despite the likes of Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino being mentioned as Ten Hag’s successors, Tuchel is the main candidate to take over, as Jackson reports.

Man United Have ‘Admiration’ For Tuchel

United see the German as an 'accomplished tactician'

Amid an unsuccessful stint with Bayern, Tuchel said he felt ‘more appreciated’ in England and is keen to return to the Premier League.

According to Jackson, United also value the German manager’s resume:

“He is understood to have the requisite profile as an accomplished tactician with vast experience of working in major clubs. “There is confidence at United that he has the temperament to handle seasoned players and an admiration of a CV that includes winning the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea.”

Tuchel’s past accomplishments and proven track record of working with the biggest names in world football is an advantage for the German - who was once described a "elite" by Paul Ince - in the race for the Man United job.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has also been mentioned as a candidate to replace Ten Hag, but he has yet to manage in top-flight football.

According to The Guardian, new Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘leading the process’ of hiring a new manager and is set to make a decision after the FA Cup final.

England manager Gareth Southgate and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are also on Man United’s shortlist.

Man United Set to Lose Many Players

Heaton, Evans and Casemiro among the stars who could depart

Manchester United have already started their summer clear-out ahead of the new campaign as both Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are set to leave the club for free after waving goodbye to fans in United’s last home game of the season.

Veterans Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are also unlikely to sign new deals as both players will become free agents in the summer as well.

Casemiro is set to follow next after his recent form has attracted criticism from both fans and pundits. The Brazilian is rumoured to seek out a move to the Middle East in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.