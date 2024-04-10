Highlights Bayern Munich left feeling robbed after referee denied them a crucial penalty against Arsenal in Champions League quarter-final clash.

Tuchel slammed the referee's explanation of "kid's mistake" for not awarding the penalty, calling it a horrible decision against them.

Pundits Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown agreed Bayern Munich should have been awarded penalty following the incident.

Thomas Tuchel was left fuming after referee Glenn Nyberg failed to award his Bayern Munich side a penalty following a bizarre second-half incident during Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal.

Tuchel was convinced Nyberg should have pointed to the spot when Arsenal defender Gabriel picked the ball up with his hands after David Raya had played the goal-kick. The ball was technically live, but Bayern’s protests were waved away, much to Tuchel’s fury.

The incident occurred in the 66th minute of the match at the Emirates Stadium. Bayern were 2-1 up at the time thanks to first-half goals from Serge Gnabry and former Tottenham captain Harry Kane, which cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s 12th-minute opener.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has now scored 15 goals in 20 appearances against Arsenal.

Bayern would have been handed the opportunity to extend their lead to 3-1 had Nyberg awarded the penalty. Instead, Arsenal scored the equaliser 10 minutes later through Leandro Trossard, as the first leg ended 2-2.

Pundits convinced Bayern should have been awarded penalty

TNT Sports broadcast footage of the incident after full-time, with the audio clearly highlighting that Nyberg had blown his whistle. Former Manchester United defender-turned-pundit Rio Ferdinand said while watching the footage: “It’s a pen, oh my gosh. How can that not be given? I was so adamant that Saka’s one was, I’m even more for this. It’s unbelievable. How can he blow the whistle like that and not give it?”

When asked to defend the decision, ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown, who was working on the game alongside Ferdinand, responded: “You can’t defend the indefensible. The referee is maybe a little out of his depth.” Watch the footage below:

Tuchel: Referee Called It a 'Kid's Mistake'

Nyberg's decision leaves referee fuming

Speaking to reporters after the game, per ESPN, an incensed and frustrated Tuchel said: "For me, for all of us, he made a huge mistake not giving the handball penalty. "I know it is a crazy situation but they put the ball down, he whistles, he gives the ball and the defender takes the ball in his hand.

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field. He told our players that it is a 'kid's mistake' and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final. This is a horrible, horrible explanation. He is judging handballs. Kid's mistake, adult's mistake. Whatever. We feel angry because it is a huge decision against us."

Arsenal Also Denied Late Penalty

Arteta: We cannot change the decision now

Arsenal’s players and coaching staff were equally frustrated with Nyberg after Saka was controversially denied a last-gasp penalty after going down inside the box following contact with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Ferdinand and Keown were also convinced that incident should have resulted in a late spot-kick for the Gunners.

"I haven't seen it," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told reporters. "The decision is made. We cannot change that. We have to focus on other aspects that we can control. We could have done much better tonight.

"Against these kind of players, this opposition, especially when they have space you know they can punish. We have let them run in a few occasions. That's something in the return leg that we have to do much better.

"The margins are very small in this competition. It's very difficult to penetrate the opponents and generate chances against this level of opposition.

"You have to make sure as well that you don't give anything. I think the team showed a lot of composure especially after 2-1. You can throw your toys away and generate a lot of spaces for the opponent and lose the tie in 20 minutes. We haven't done that."

Related Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry & Micah Richards Predict 23/24 Champions League Thierry Henry has made a very bold claim about his former side Arsenal, especially with Manchester City and Real Madrid still in the competition.

Arsenal and Bayern will go head-to-head again next Tuesday (April 17) at the Allianz Arena, with the winners advancing through to the Champions League semi-finals.