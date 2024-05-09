Highlights Fabrizio Romano says Thomas Tuchel would be 'happy' to be Manchester United's next manager.

The journalist says that Tuchel is keen to return to the Premier League when he leaves Bayern Munich this summer.

Gareth Southgate has also emerged as a key contender to replace Erik ten Hag if he is sacked by INEOS.

Despite Bayern Munich's inspired efforts in the Champions League this season, Thomas Tuchel is still expected to leave the Allianz Arena this summer and views the potentially vacant Manchester United job as a viable option as the German eyes a return to England, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alphonso Davies' stunning effort put Bayern in control at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night as the Bundesliga side took the lead in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, but a magnificent late turnaround with two goals from substitute Joselu broke Bayern hearts as Madrid sealed their spot in the final for the 18th time.

Bayern's exit all but ends the club's disappointing season, having lost the league title to Bayer Leverkusen and crashed out of the German Cup to third-division side Saarbrucken. It was announced back in February that Tuchel - who Paul Ince labelled as "elite" - would step down as Bayern boss at the end of the season, something that has not changed since.

English clubs have reportedly begun to circle the decorated coach following the news of his availability, and football journalist Romano has given an update on the latest.

Tuchel 'Really Open' To England Return

He led Chelsea to Champions League success during his time at the Blues

Following Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover, Tuchel was not given long before he was axed to make way for long-term target Graham Potter during a difficult spell for the club. At the time of his departure, Tuchel had one of the best win percentages ranked alongside Chelsea managers gone by and had also delivered the club's second Champions League title.

His departure felt somewhat premature and, according to Romano, the German feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

In his Daily Briefing on Thursday, Romano wrote:

"There is no change on Thomas Tuchel as he’s expected to leave Bayern. "We’re seeing him linked with clubs in England, but again there’s nothing concrete or advanced at this point. "Still, for sure Tuchel would be more than happy to coach Man United even if they’re without elite European football - he would be really open to returning to England in general, he loved it there. So, it depends on the clubs, but he would be really open to that possibility of managing again in the Premier League."

Gareth Southgate Also On Man United's List

The England manager has emerged as one of the club's top targets

There is no guarantee that Erik ten Hag's time at the club is over, but his Old Trafford departure looks increasingly likely with United heading for their worst finish in Premier League history. It very much feels like Ten Hag has been on trial towards the end of the current season - and although he has led the club to back-to-back FA Cup finals and can still clinch silverware this year - overall, things have not gone well for the Dutchman.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems determined for a fresh start, with a managerial change likely to be in the offing. As well as monitoring Tuchel's situation in Germany, the club have reportedly opened talks to appoint the current England manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

But the news that Southgate could be heading to Old Trafford has not gone down well with Mark Goldbridge describing his potential appointment as "depressing" despite his time managing the national side.