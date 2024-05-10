Highlights Tuchel seeks Premier League comeback after Chelsea exit, eyes potential Man Utd vacancy for fresh start.

Man Utd's poor performance under Ten Hag may prompt Tuchel takeover, bringing needed success to the club.

Tuchel's proven track record could elevate Man Utd to top-four contention, surpassing current Chelsea status.

Thomas Tuchel was reportedly saddened by his untimely Chelsea exit back in 2022 as he made way for Todd Boehly's preferred choice Graham Potter, and two years on still feels aggrieved by his exit shortly after delivering the club their second Champions League title at the end of his first year in charge.

The German manager is understood to be plotting a return to England with his time at Bayern Munich set to come to an end at the end of the season, and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the German feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League with the potential Manchester United vacancy a chance for him to make his return to the English top flight.

Thomas Tuchel: Man Utd Latest

It would be a surprise if Man Utd and Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to keep Erik ten Hag on the payroll beyond the end of the current season, no matter what happens in the FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

The Red Devils have only managed two wins in their last 10 games, are in serious danger of a season without European competition and have lost a record number of Premier League games since the league's inception in 1992.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have lost 13 games in the Premier League this season, the most in the PL era.

It all points towards the exit door for Ten Hag - who has reportedly lost all confidence in the Man Utd dressing room - after just two seasons in charge at Old Trafford. If the Dutchman is to depart, the newly reshuffled Man Utd board must decide who they are going to appoint, with Tuchel looking like a decent option for both parties.

Tuchel Wants Premier League Return

The current Bayern Munich manager has been tipped for the Man Utd Job

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs claimed that Tuchel would be a suitable fit for Man Utd, should Ten Hag leave his post at the end of the season. He said:

"Tuchel still feels very upset and even I would say at this stage, despite time passing, quite shell-shocked by his Chelsea departure. "He believes he has unfinished business with the Premier League and Manchester United could be quite a good fit, because INEOS would allow him to focus predominantly, if not, almost entirely on the football side. "And that's what Tuchel relishes, he’s a football-focused manager who doesn't necessarily want to get dragged into other areas of the business. "This is why, potentially, he might be a good fit at Manchester United."

Tuchel Can Improve Man Utd

The stats show the ex-Chelsea boss was a success at Stamford Bridge

At the time of Tuchel's sacking by Chelsea, he had a 60% win percentage in all competitions and a 55.6% winning ratio in the Premier League, the fourth most successful manager in the Blues' history to have taken charge of at least 50 matches, behind only Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. He managed 100 games for the West London club in total and from 63 Premier League matches, picked up 122 points, with only Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp bettering his efforts.

Today, those numbers would have teams comfortably fighting for a place in the top-four and Champions League football, a far cry from United's current situation where they currently sit outside the Europa Conference League qualifying spot with Chelsea in pole position to make a return to Europe.

It has not worked out for Ten Hag at Man Utd and although the same happened for Tuchel at Chelsea, he would have learned a lot of lessons during his first stint in the Premier League. In addition to Chelsea, he has managed European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern, which equips him with more than enough experience to take on this monumental United task.

Stats courtesy of FotMob, correct as of 10/05/2024