Highlights Thomas Tuchel could make a sensational return to Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

Tuchel considers Chelsea as a ‘concrete option’ despite his previous exit.

Despite his struggles with Bayern, Tuchel's previous success at Chelsea may pave the way for his return.

Chelsea's hunt for a new manager could include a shock twist after Mauricio Pochettino left by mutual consent on Tuesday evening - with former boss Thomas Tuchel putting his name into the hat for the role.

Pochettino's exit has come at a shock despite looking to be a formality for large parts of the season. The Argentine only saw his side lose three Premier League games in 2024 - two of those being away to title challengers Liverpool and Arsenal - and after starting the calendar year in 10th, the Blues finished sixth, securing some form of European football regardless of outcome of the FA Cup final at the weekend. But his exit has sparked the rumour mill into life and that could see Tuchel return, according to Sky Germany.

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Return Latest

A fairytale return to Stamford Bridge could be on the cards for the German

The report states that Tuchel has been waiting for Chelsea to make their decision on Pochettino, and now that his exit has been confirmed, a return to Stamford Bridge could well be in the offing.

Tuchel reportedly sees a return to west London as a ‘concrete option’ despite leaving less than two years ago, with the German seeing his mission as ‘incomplete’ in the Blues dugout.

The former Dortmund boss - dubbed 'elite' by Paul Ince - won the Champions League with Chelsea in his first season, and after a solid campaign the following year in which they came third in the Premier League and registered two agonising cup final penalty defeats to Liverpool in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup respectively, his sacking in September 2022 seemed harsh in what was a normal start to any campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich - Bundesliga rankings, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Points 72 3rd Goals scored 94 1st Goals conceded 45 5th Losses 8 5th Wins 23 =2nd Possession 61.3 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

And with that in mind, the report further states that loose talks have taken place between the German boss and the club - despite other suggestions that the Blues are looking at bringing in a ‘young coach’ to replace Pochettino in the ilk of Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca or Vincent Kompany.

Roberto De Zerbi, who announced on Saturday that he would be leaving Brighton, has also been touted with a move and is a firm candidate for the Stamford Bridge role having taken the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish last season to record their first ever European campaign.

Tuchel's Previous Credits Could See Him Return to Chelsea

The German was a Champions League winner with the Blues

Tuchel does have his downside, however; with a far from a strong season with Bayern that led to his departure. After coming third in the Bundesliga - the Bavarian giants' first finish outside of the top two since 2010/11 - alongside an early German Cup exit and a late Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, it has seen Bayern undergo a trophyless season for the first time in 13 years and the Allianz Arena outfit are looking at replacements themselves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel is one of just two Chelsea managers to have won them the Champions League, with Roberto Di Matteo being the other in 2012.

Tuchel did an brilliant job overall at Chelsea, however, which could be an in-road for his return despite flopping with Bayern this time around. Dragging the Blues to an FA Cup final, the Champions League trophy and a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first campaign after taking over when they were sat in ninth under Frank Lampard is an incredible achievement, and owner Todd Boehly knows what Tuchel can do.

With a squad that looked like it was just about coming together under Pochettino, he would almost undoubtedly get his players firing. The Blues will be targeting a top four finish next season with players such as Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson appearing to have found their feet at Stamford Bridge towards the end of the season and Tuchel would be one of the managers most likely to achieve that.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-05-24.