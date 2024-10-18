According to reports, Thomas Tuchel could drop England first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Everton star was a Gareth Southgate favourite but his position in the team is under 'immediate pressure' with the German now calling the shots.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel was announced as the Three Lions new boss this October but officially starts on January 1st with a "singular focus on the World Cup". As such, major shake-ups could be on the horizon.

Pickford has been England's starting goalkeeper for the past four major tournaments, earning the trust of Southgate ahead of the 2018 World Cup and keeping it ever since. With 71 caps, the 30-year-old has been one of his nation's most reliable shot-stoppers, but it appears as though his time between the sticks could come to an end before long.

Tuchel Could Drop Pickford

Goalkeeper under 'immediate pressure'

Per The Telegraph, 'Pickford cannot be certain of his long-term place under Tuchel'. The report notes that the German will not allow past performances for the Three Lions to influence his pecking order as he tries to create his best XI and squad in the 18 months he has to work with the national team before the 2026 World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Harry Kane (81), and Kyle Walker (70) played more times for England under Southgate than Pickford (68).

He has already spoken about how he will be prepared to make some tough decisions on the front. The German began his time in charge, saying:

“This comes with the job, unpopular decisions and, of course, with a job as a national coach, decisions that some supporters maybe don’t like or don’t understand

“But we will from January look for the best group of players. We will maybe not necessarily look for the 24 best individuals, but we will look for the best group."

He added: "It also comes with difficult decisions and it comes with the job. We will not be shy of taking them.”

Under interim manager Lee Carsley, Pickford started three games but after a difficult display vs Greece, Dean Henderson was handed a start most recently against Finland. Nick Pope was also in the squad for these games, but has not played any minutes since Southgate left.

It remains to be seen which three goalkeepers Tuchel will call up from January, but Aaron Ramsdale is another who will hope to be in the fame, having now secured regular minutes after leaving Arsenal for Southampton in the summer.

