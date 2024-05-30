Highlights Erik ten Hag's future at Man United remains uncertain despite his recent FA Cup win.

Thomas Tuchel is interested in potentially replacing ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tuchel's experience in the Premier League makes him a strong managerial candidate.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United future remains in the balance following his FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley last weekend, with many tipping the Dutchman to stay at Old Trafford following their success over their local rivals - despite the Red Devils having a poor season on the pitch in all other competitions. And that could see Thomas Tuchel come in to the role if he departs - with Fabrizio Romano stating that the German is "super keen" should there be a vacancy.

Ten Hag's men finished eighth in the Premier League - United's worst-ever finish - whilst an early exit in the Carabao Cup and a shambolic Champions League campaign that saw United finish bottom of their group saw the Dutchman looking perilously over his shoulder at an early exit. And whilst the final win over Pep Guardiola's City has instilled belief and European football back into the Old Trafford ranks, he could still depart - with Fabrizio Romano stating that Tuchel would look to put his name into the hat to take over.

Thomas Tuchel: Manchester United Latest

The German is out of a job after he left Bayern Munich recently

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that United have already spoken with several agents to grasp a gauge of the managers available - with Tuchel being interested even without Champions League football on show at United next season. He said:

"In case United part ways with Erik Ten Hag, there are several candidates that could replace him. The Red Devils have already spoken with several agents, but I can also say that Thomas Tuchel would be really keen on returning to the Premier League. "Tuchel is super keen on coming back to England and he knows that this is a new project at Old Trafford now, even if there’s no Champions League for the club next season. Tuchel won the competition at Chelsea, of course, and reached the final with Paris Saint-Germain, but he’d still be really keen on taking the United job even without the Champions League. "So, Tuchel is ready, let’s see what United will decide on the manager situation, but potentially the next days will be crucial to have an answer on that, and then they can prepare for the summer transfer window."

Tuchel's Premier League Experience Could Do Him a Favour

Tuchel's spell at Chelsea was commendable with a Champions League win

Tuchel is a manager that knows the Premier League and all of its trials and tribulations well. He took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea when the Blues were struggling under the Englishman, and won the Champions League in his first six months at the club, going 14 games unbeaten and reaching the FA Cup final, where they lost thanks to Youri Tielemans' wonder strike for Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 =2nd Losses 8 5th Goals scored 94 1st Goals conceded 45 5th xG 91.31 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/05/2024

The following campaign saw them lose both domestic cup finals and finish third in the Premier League which wasn't entirely an abject failure, but United fans would undoubtedly be over the moon with such a finish next season - and with Chelsea sacking him unexpectedly, the German likely still has unfinished business in England with his exploits seeing him labelled as 'one of the greatest tactical minds'.

Tuchel is a manager who knows how to get the best out of his players, generally speaking, and with experience at other big clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, he's seen it all which could play in United's favour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won 60 per cent of his games in charge of Chelsea; only Mauricio Sarri and Antonio Conte have been as successful since Carlo Ancelotti's spell at the club ended 13 years ago.

An underwhelming season at Bayern certainly hasn't done him any favours, but the excellence he has shown in England could be a huge draw for United in their hunt for a potential new boss.

