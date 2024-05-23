Highlights Thomas Tuchel is keen to return to the Premier League after leaving Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have not contacted Tuchel about a return yet, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The German manager wants to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Manchester United job would be attractive to former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel who wants to return to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 50-year-old specialist has been linked with Chelsea and United managerial roles recently but is yet to receive interest from either side.

Tuchel departed Bayern after an unsuccessful spell in the Bundesliga, which saw the club finish third in the table, behind Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart. For Bavarians, it was their worst domestic season since 2011, when they also finished third.

However, Tuchel’s departure was announced in February, nearly three months before the season’s end.

The Athletic reported that his sacking was influenced by multiple reasons, including a pragmatic style of play and lack of cohesion in the dressing room.

For Tuchel, it was his third club in less than four years. The German manager has also been let go by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, despite winning multiple trophies.

Tuchel 'Super Keen' on Premier League Return

A move back to Chelsea is unlikely right now though

After parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea are in the manager market again. The Blues are being linked with multiple names, including Tuchel.

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, says that Chelsea never contacted the German manager over a possible return to Stamford Bridge:

“Other former managers being linked are Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel, but again it’s all quiet. “Tuchel never spoke to Chelsea in recent days or weeks, and Chelsea never contacted him. “What we know is that Tuchel would be super keen to return to England, and Manchester United could be an attractive destination for him in case they call, but there is nothing with Chelsea.”

In a recent press conference, Tuchel said that he felt ‘more appreciation’ while working for Chelsea because, in his native Germany, it is ‘very hard to escape’ criticism.

Tuchel - labelled a 'master tactician' and 'tactical giant' by Bundesliga.com when he was appointed at the Allianz Arena - was popular among Chelsea fans, especially after leading the club to a Champions League title in 2021.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea record (2021-2022) Matches 100 Wins 63 Draws 19 Losses 18 Points per match 2.08

His sacking just 12 months later, in September 2022, came as a surprise to the Blues’ supporters. Chelsea are now looking to appoint a fourth different manager since Tuchel’s departure.

Erik Ten Hag Could Leave Man United

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna could be INEOS' top target

With Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s future in doubt, Tuchel has also been mentioned among the potential candidates to replace the Dutchman.

Ten Hag is likely to hear a verdict on his future after this week’s FA Cup final against Manchester City, while recent reports suggest the manager is already gone.

This week, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that Ten Hag will depart the club in the summer and the Red Devils are already looking for a replacement.

Di Marzio said that Man United are looking at the likes of Kieran McKenna, Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Old Trafford.

