The FA have reportedly begun formal talks with Thomas Tuchel over the vacant England job, with the German currently out of a job - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he wouldn't want much more of a salary than departed boss Gareth Southgate, although Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been approached as the Three Lions weigh up their next move.

Tuchel left Chelsea just over two years ago after irreparable differences with the Blues board, and having taken over at Bayern Munich shortly after, the German is once again on the managerial scrapheap. That has led England to name him as their top candidate, according to reports - and GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that he would only want a salary slightly over £100,000-per-week to take the job, despite Howe also being on the shortlist.

The German is seemingly the frontrunner for the England job

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Tuchel is a leading candidate for the vacant England role, though Pep Guardiola, Howe and Graham Potter are among the others to receive informal approaches for their talents.

Lee Carsley has all but admitted that he doesn't want the role despite winning three of his four games in charge of the Three Lions, and that has hastened England's change of pace for a new boss.

Thomas Tuchel's managerial statistics - Record by club, all competitions Club Record (W-D-L) Win percentage (%) Mainz 72-46-66 39.13 Borussia Dortmund 67-23-17 62.62 Paris Saint-Germain 95-13-19 74.80 Chelsea 60-24-16 60.00 Bayern Munich 37-8-16 60.66

The FA are moving into the interview stage of a new appointment process having held informal talks, and Tuchel was approached a few days ago - with the feeling being that it would be a move that he welcomes. There is no compensation due to Bayern, who have since appointed Vincent Kompany as their boss. Tuchel has been keen to return to England for some time - where he would relocate to London if he gets the job after spending the best part of two years at Stamford Bridge.

His salary has yet to be discussed, and more formal steps will come - with Tuchel thought to want £6million-£7million per year, which is slightly more expensive than Southgate but much less than Guardiola, who wants £20million per year to take the Three Lions role.

The FA are expected to move decisively in the coming days and weeks, whilst an update on the search is expected to come before the week comes to a close - and though no names are likely to be mentioned, the governing body are keen to show that they are making progress in their search for a new boss after the Nations League break is wrapped up.

Thomas Tuchel Is The Ideal Knockout Manager

The German has fared well in cup competitions

Tuchel has been out of a managerial role since he left Munich towards the end of last season after a fairly underwhelming campaign. Finishing third in the Bundesliga, it was the Bavarian club's lowest finish since 2011, with Stuttgart pipping them to the second-placed post on the final day of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won 60 of his 100 games in charge of Chelsea.

But beyond that, Tuchel has proven himself to be a serial winner at every club he has been at. Winning the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund, he joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and won the treble with them before his departure - and having won the Champions League with Chelsea, Tuchel has shown that he is a superb manager in terms of knockout football.

That could be exactly what England need, although a progressive manager who can develop the youth team could be equally vital - with Howe being one of the best in that field.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-10-24.