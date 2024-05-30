Highlights Manchester United yet to finalise review of Erik ten Hag's season, with mixed feelings internally.

Majority of United fans support ten Hag staying, especially after the FA Cup final victory.

Thomas Tuchel is a frontrunner to replace ten Hag at United, with the club confident in his ability to manage seasoned players.

Reports have suggested that Manchester United could be looking to find a replacement for Erik ten Hag, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the situation, confirming that the club are yet to complete their review of the season.

Erik ten Hag has been at the helm of United for almost two years, during which he has managed to win two trophies. However, the club's performance in the Premier League this season was its worst in 34 years, finishing in eighth place and missing out on European football.

A report from The Guardian before the FA Cup final suggested that ten Hag was set to be sacked regardless of their result against Manchester City. The situation is reminiscent of the case of Louis van Gaal, who was sacked by Manchester United in 2016 just days after winning the FA Cup.

Man Utd Yet to Complete Erik ten Hag Review

No formal communication has been made

Writing in his daily briefing, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that United are yet to complete their review of the season under ten Hag, and there are mixed feelings internally. The Dutch tactician is yet to be informed of a decision, while the Red Devils are speaking to a number of managers as it stands...

"We’re still waiting for Manchester United to complete the review of the season - at the moment there are mixed feelings, and as previously reported, the fact that United have talked with a number of different agents of other managers makes it feel like there is a concrete possibility to part ways with Erik ten Hag. But, at the same time, no formal communication has been made, and no internal decision that has been 100% confirmed has been made, so we’re waiting for the season review to be completed and then Ten Hag will be informed about his future."

A survey conducted by the Manchester Evening News showed that a majority of United supporters are in favour of ten Hag staying at the club. This support has increased since the FA Cup victory, with fans hoping that the club will back ten Hag in the summer transfer market.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 52 62 Won 26 42 Drawn 7 8 Lost 19 12 Goals for 92 115 Goals against 87 69 Statistics correct as of 30/05/2024

There's no doubt the Manchester outfit have failed to progress this season after a successful campaign previously, so it's certainly fair for a certain section of the fanbase to question whether ten Hag is the right man for the job.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United finished in eighth position last season, their worst campaign since the 1989/1990 season.

He's a frontrunner to take over at Old Trafford

According to a report from The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is a candidate to take over from ten Hag at Old Trafford. The German manager is believed to be a frontrunner, and United are said to be confident that he has the temperament to manage seasoned players.

The former Chelsea boss recently left Bayern after they were beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen. The Munich-based side failed to win a trophy, with Tuchel now in the hunt for a new job. If ten Hag was to be sacked, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Red Devils push to secure the signature of Tuchel.

