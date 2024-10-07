Manchester United are now lining up a move to appoint former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst.

Ten Hag's side have struggled in the Premier League this season once again, and the pressure is mounting up on the Dutch manager. Results will have to improve if he wants to keep his job, and it now appears that INEOS are already considering finding a replacement.

The Red Devils haven't scored in three Premier League games, and they also threw away a two-goal lead to draw against Porto in the Europa League. United also drew their first game in the European competition against Twente, once again going ahead before sharing the points.

Tuchel Lined up by Man Utd

He could replace Ten Hag

According to Luckhurst, writing for Manchester Evening News, Tuchel is now being considered by United to replace ten Hag. The former Bayern Munich boss was of interest to the Red Devils in the summer when they were contemplating sacking ten Hag, and they are attracted to the German coach due to him being immediately attainable.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern record (2023-24) Matches 61 Wins 37 Draws 8 Losses 16 Points per match 1.95

The report claims that other managers are admired by the club and officials will hold a meeting in London this week with ten Hag to discuss his future. It's no surprise that the Manchester outfit are eyeing up other managers after another dismal start to the campaign. United currently find themselves sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table with just two wins from two games.

Tuchel, described as an 'elite' manager by Paul Ince, has experienced managing in England's top flight after a stint with Chelsea. The 51-year-old won the Champions League with the west London club, while he's also won the league in Germany and France during his career.

There's no doubt Tuchel is a born winner and it's no surprise that United would consider him, especially as he's currently out of work. Back in the summer, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tuchel would be 'super keen' on taking over at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see whether he'd be willing to take on the role this time around.

Related Jonny Evans Shows Elite Mentality During Interview After Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa The 36-year-old was a surprise starter on Sunday afternoon, but he proved that what Man United miss sometimes is a bit of heart and soul.

Rashford Looks 'Unhappy' at Man Utd

He's a 'shadow of his former self'

Speaking before United's clash with Aston Villa on the weekend, where the Red Devils drew 0-0 away from home, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Les Ferdinand discussed the recent form of Marcus Rashford. Ferdinand suggested that he doesn't think the England international looks happy at the moment and he's a 'shadow of his former self'...

"[Rashford] just looks like an unhappy player at the moments. He's been like this for over a year. He's like a shadow of his former self. There is a problem going on there."

Rashford hasn't been in the best of form in recent years, but he's certainly not the only one at Old Trafford. The issues at United certainly lie deeper than Rashford, and there's no doubt he would be able to flourish in a better environment.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-05-24.