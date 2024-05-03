Highlights Thomas Tuchel is interested in the Man Utd job but he's currently focused on Bayern and the Champions League.

Journalist Christian Falk suggests potential managerial swap deal, with Erik ten Hag admired by Bayern.

INEOS are implementing major changes at Old Trafford, and there is potential for a new manager in the summer.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come under plenty of criticism this season after a disappointing campaign, and journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils managed to win the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League last season, and although they have a chance of lifting the FA Cup this term, they've certainly failed to progress in the Premier League.

With INEOS arriving through the door at Old Trafford, they are already implementing some major changes behind the scenes. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team appear to be getting their ducks in order ahead of the summer, when they might be considering a switch in the dugout.

Thomas Tuchel 'Interested' in Old Trafford Job

BILD journalist Christian Falk has provided an update on the managerial situation at Old Trafford, suggesting that ten Hag could now be an option for Bayern Munich, while adding that Tuchel would be keen on a move to United...

"Erik ten Hag is also being discussed at FC Bayern. Thomas Tuchel is still interested in the job at Manchester United. Tuchel doesn‘t want contact with United before the Match against Real Madrid."

With Bayern still competing in the Champions League, understandably Tuchel wants to give his full focus to the Bundesliga club before the end of the season. The German outfit and Tuchel are going to part ways at the end of the campaign, with Bayern making an announcement earlier this year. With Bayer Leverkusen running away with the Bundesliga title, the decision-makers at the Allianz Arena clearly felt they needed a change.

The Guardian writer Jamie Jackson recently claimed that he believes United have a 'golden chance' to appoint a 'serial trophy winner', with Tuchel available on the market later this year. Jackson has suggested that someone who has beaten Pep Guardiola to a Champions League triumph can't be ignored.

There's no guarantee that ten Hag is removed from his position at the end of the season, but there's every chance Ratcliffe and INEOS will be considering a change. United currently sit in sixth position in the Premier League table, 13 points behind Aston Villa in fourth, meaning finishing in the Champions League places is now impossible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel won a Champions League with Chelsea and a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

According to journalist Georg Holzner, Tuchel has already been contacted by Manchester United ahead of a potential managerial switch in the summer. The German manager, described as 'elite' by former United midfielder Paul Ince, might feel that he has unfinished business in England.

Tuchel managed Chelsea to Champions League glory before being sacked by Todd Boehly in the middle of last season. The Red Devils position would certainly be a challenge for him, but it appears to be one he's willing to take on.

