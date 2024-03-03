Highlights Thomas Tuchel is interested in managing Manchester United.

Manchester United could be considering appointing a new manager in the near future, especially if Erik ten Hag's side struggle to perform over the next few months, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in entering the hot seat at Old Trafford.

It's been an inconsistent season for the Red Devils who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League, while they face an uphill battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring a 25% stake in the club, he could be considering making a change in the summer.

A host of different managers have been linked with the managerial job at Old Trafford, despite ten Hag still being in charge. The Dutch tactician doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of losing his job, but Ratcliffe and INEOS may have a succession plan in place in case they decide to pull the trigger.

Thomas Tuchel open to Man Utd job

Earlier in February, Bayern Munich announced that Tuchel would be leaving the club at the end of the season, with the Bundesliga outfit struggling domestically this campaign. Bayern are currently eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen, before this weekend's round of fixtures, and are likely to struggle to win the title. As a result, Tuchel will already be considering his next position.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League. The German manager was previously in charge of Chelsea, helping them lift the Champions League trophy, but he was relieved of his duties last season and replaced by Graham Potter. Falk claims that Tuchel is eyeing the Manchester United job if INEOS decide to get rid of ten Hag in the near future.

Thomas Tuchel's managerial record Stats Output Matches 592 Won 348 Drawn 103 Lost 141 Goals for 1228 Goals against 676 Correct as of 01/03/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently suggested that INEOS are likely to give ten Hag more time to implement his style and develop his squad, rather than making a rash decision. However, the former Ajax manager will have to show signs of improvement after a difficult campaign, but right now, nothing is happening in terms of a change of manager.

A recent report from Football Insider has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is a 'very strong' contender to replace ten Hag at United. He's not the only coach to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane also reportedly admired by INEOS.

Ben Jacobs - Tuchel would relish opportunity to join United

Jacobs has suggested that Tuchel would relish the opportunity to join United, but as it stands, the job is still ten Hag's to lose. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"That's why I think that we're hearing a lot of names because there's a new drive from Manchester United to put in place a football structure that's going to be long-term and future-proof. Even if you're happy with your manager, as Brighton would argue with De Zerbi, you still to some extent need a succession plan. And I think this is why we're seeing a lot of names ranging from Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann, all the way through to somebody like Zidane. The reality of the situation is that at the moment anyway, the job is still ten Hag's to lose. If a change is made, then I think it is true to my knowledge that Tuchel would relish the opportunity working to be considered, because he thinks that he's got something to prove in England, and has said on record that he's disappointed by the manner of his Chelsea departure. Tuchel has felt during his time in Germany, that he's kind of underappreciated.

United considering left-back signing

Ten Hag has been forced to endure a host of injury issues this season, especially in defence. At the moment, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both on the treatment table, leaving United short at left-back. Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, and Sofyan Amrabat have all been utilised on the left-hand side of defence at times this campaign.

Romano has now confirmed that bringing in an additional left-back during the summer transfer window is likely to be one of United's priorities. Securing the signature of a new striker is also the plan, but ten Hag and his recruitment team also want further completion for Shaw and Malacia.

