Manchester United could be looking to appoint a new manager at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag's future uncertain, and BILD journalist Christian Falk has now confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held a face-to-face meeting with Thomas Tuchel.

Despite lifting the FA Cup trophy back in May, Ten Hag's future is far from certain. The Red Devils endured a disappointing campaign overall, crashing out of the Champions League while finishing eighth domestically.

Ratcliffe Met With Tuchel Earlier This Week

Tuchel revealed his plans for Man Utd

Writing on Sunday afternoon, BILD journalist Falk confirmed that INEOS owner Ratcliffe held face-to-face talks with Tuchel last Tuesday in Monaco. The former Bayern Munich manager reportedly pointed to his development of Antonio Rudiger as an example of him getting players back to their best, suggesting that he could do similar with Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho.

Tuchel is currently out of work and has been heavily linked with the United job, despite Ten Hag still being in charge. The German boss, once described as 'elite' by former United midfielder Paul Ince, could be looking to get back into management after he was let go by Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Thomas Tuchel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 =2nd Losses 8 5th Goals Scored 94 1st Goals Conceded 45 5th xG 91.31 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 09/06/2024

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT Tuchel would be happy to return to the Premier League and would be willing to take over at Old Trafford if the opportunity came up. The former Chelsea boss might feel he has unfinished business in England after being sacked by the west London club not long after winning the Champions League.

On Sunday morning, Romano also confirmed that United are talking to the representatives of other managers, despite a decision yet to be made on the future of ten Hag. The Italian reporter added that the Dutch tactician is not safe just yet, with discussions ongoing regarding his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has managed two Champions League finals, losing one with PSG to Bayern while also beating Manchester City with Chelsea more recently.