England manager Thomas Tuchel hesitated when asked about his favourite footballer ever, but eventually named former West Germany defender Hans-Gunter Bruns as his ‘first idol’ on the pitch. The former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss revealed he ‘was a huge fan’ of Borussia Monchengladbach in his childhood and hailed Bruns as his standout player from the German club.

Despite starting out as a midfielder for Schalke, Bruns evolved into one of the finest sweepers of his generation during his time at Gladbach and was part of the side that won the 1979 UEFA Cup. He made well over 300 appearances for the North Rhine-Westphalia-based club and won four caps for West Germany, as well as earning a call-up to the squad for the 1984 European Championship.

Related Every Trophy Thomas Tuchel Has Won as a Manager Thomas Tuchel has won nine major trophies in his career at clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich as he prepares for life as England manager.

Tuchel Idolised Hans-Gunter Bruns

Ex-Gladbach defender was one of the finest sweepers

Speaking to Sky Sports in 2021, Tuchel praised Bruns when asked about his favourite footballer ever and revealed he was also a huge fan of Ajax and Barcelona players:

“This is unfair because there are a lot of them. I was a huge fan of Borussia Monchengladbach when I was a kid, a little boy. There was this guy in defence called Hans-Gunter Bruns, and he was like the sweeper. There was no line of back four these days. “There was one guy who was at the back, a bit of chilling, letting the others do the hard work, man-on-man, the challenges, and collecting the balls, and never had a dirty shirt. He was left-footed, and he had long blonde hair, so he was my first idol on the pitch.

“I think he was a national player for Germany as well, and then many more were there to come, because I was a huge fan of Ajax and Barcelona, so many more over there to come.”

Bruns’ professional career spanned almost two decades, during which he won the UEFA Cup and DFB-Pokal and finished runner-up in the Bundesliga in 1976/77 with Wattenscheid 09. The 70-year-old retired from professional football in 1990 and later worked as an insurance agent while coaching lower-league sides in Germany.

While he never managed in the Bundesliga, he did coach in the German second tier with Rot-Weiss Oberhausen. He joined the club as sporting director in the 2008/09 season before taking over as head coach in February 2010 and stayed in the role for 12 months, winning 12 of 37 games in the 2. Bundesliga.

Hans-Gunter Bruns' Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Borussia Monchengladbach 407 85 9 Wattenscheid 09 58 25 0 Schalke 04 22 2 0 Fortuna Dusseldorf 17 0 0

Tuchel, who took over as England manager in January, was a central defender himself during his playing days, though he never reached Bruns’ level, having only played in the 2. Bundesliga for a season with SSV Ulm 1846. He was forced to retire in 1998 due to a knee cartilage injury and went on to become one of the best managers in world football.