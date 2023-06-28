Thomas Tuchel has cemented his name in the history books in recent seasons with his clever tactics and fierce coaching methods in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

The German has joined the long list of coaches from that part of the world in dominating European competitions and top jobs in the beautiful game.

Nevertheless, it hasn't always been plain sailing for Tuchel and his time in England came to an abrupt end due to a falling out with the Chelsea upper echelons.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by The Sports Grail, and football statistics website Transfermarkt.

Net Worth

Tuchel's current net worth stands at around £15 million in 2023, which equates to about $20 million. A solid amount considering he's still in the prime of his managerial career.

However, this total will likely rise in the coming years after Tuchel signed a contract with FC Bayern Munich until 2025 late on in the 2022/2023 campaign.

It's needless to say that Tuchel is pretty much set for life already and could easily leave the game of football and sail off into the sunset.

Although, something tells us that the German is far from finished with football and will likely bring even more success to Bayern Munich.

Current Salary

Tuchel will be paid between £8 million and £10 million per year at FC Bayern Munich, in a deal which sees him stay at the Bavarian giants until 2025.

This is roughly the same amount of money he was earning at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea during his managerial stints there.

While Tuchel is one of the most wanted managers in world football, there is next to nothing about what endorsement deals he has in his locker.

Endorsements and sponsorships would only add cash to his already massive salary and it's more than likely that Tuchel will have some little deals on the go.

READ MORE: Chelsea: Premier League table since Thomas Tuchel was sacked is eye-opening

Achievements

Tuchel's trophy cabinet is already full to the brim with 13 trophies sitting nicely polished upon its shelves.

Club Trophies VFB Stuttgart U-19 Under-19 Bundesliga champion 04/05 FSV Mainz 05 U-19 Under-19 Bundesliga champion 08/09 Borussia Dortmund German Cup winner 16/17 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 winner 17/18 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 winner 18/19 Paris Saint-Germain French Super Cup winner 18/19 Paris Saint-Germain French Super Cup winner 19/20 Paris Saint-Germain French League Cup winner 19/20 Paris Saint-Germain French Cup winner 19/20 Chelsea UEFA Champions League winner 20/21 Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup winner 21/22 Chelsea UEFA Super Cup winner 21/22 FC Bayern Munich Bundesliga winner 22/23

It looks like Tuchel has solidified himself in the serial winner's category after you look at that table, something which he'll be hoping to add to shortly.

Playing Career

Like most managers in the modern game, Tuchel had a playing career before he got involved in coaching some of Europe's best sides.

Tuchel first played for TSV Krumbach as a kid, a team coached by his father, and then moved on to Augsburg’s youth set-up before making the step up to senior football in 1992.

The German then played for Stuttgarter Kickers for a brief while, making just 8 appearances for them in 2 years. Not something to scream and shout about too much.

This meant the German had to look for playing time elsewhere and he eventually ended up playing centre-back for SSV Ulm, making 69 appearances for the German club.

However, tragedy struck in 1999 for Tuchel and he was forced to retire from the game due to a nasty knee injury involving his cartilage.