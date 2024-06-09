Highlights Thomas Tuchel won't be the next Manchester United manager, opting to take a break from coaching this summer.

Tuchel decided against continuing talks with United after meetings with the club's hierarchy.

The Red Devils are evaluating Erik ten Hag's future following a disappointing season.

Thomas Tuchel will not be inheriting the Manchester United managerial position in the summer, with the Red Devils set to go in a different direction should they decide to part ways with current manager Erik ten Hag. According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Bayern Munich coach wants to take a break from coaching during the summer.

Reports about Tuchel holding talks with new United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe came to light on Sunday morning, hinting at a possible change in the dugout at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils have been holding a lengthy review into the future of Ten Hag, following a below-par season which ended in FA Cup glory.

Tuchel is one of the highest-profile coaches on the market right now, and many clubs seeking a new head coach would have done well to bring him in. The German had been strongly linked with United, but Romano states that the Champions League winner has decided not to continue in talks with Ratcliffe after a series of meetings with the club's hierarchy.

Ratcliffe Held 'Private Meeting' With Tuchel Last Week

Tuchel seemed to be keen on taking United job

Romano's report comes after BILD wrote that Tuchel and Ratcliffe had held discussions about the possibility of the former Chelsea boss taking the reigns at the Theatre of Dreams. The German outlet wrote that a 'private meeting' was held in Monaco last week, with the INEOS chief clearly putting in the groundwork to find a potential replacement for Ten Hag, should he leave the club.

Among the topics of discussion were how Tuchel planned to get the most out of both Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount. The former was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in January after a public falling out with Ten Hag, while the latter has failed to make an impact since his move from Chelsea, where he worked under Tuchel.

However, it seems as though the ex-Bayern man has had a change of heart going off of Romano's exclusive report. It could now be some time until we see Tuchel back in the dugout, be it in the Premier League or elsewhere, as he ponders his next move.

Roberto De Zerbi 'Under Consideration' at Old Trafford

Italian is now available after leaving Brighton

Although United have held talks with Tuchel, Ten hag's future at the club is still being reviewed, with the Dutchman potentially extending his stay despite leading the club to eighth in the league table in 2023/24, the worst finish they have managed in the Premier League era. Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that a decision on his future could be expected sooner rather than later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: United's 14 defeats in a single season is their highest total since recording 16 losses during the 1989/90 campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The club have been speaking to a host of different managers as they consider how to act. A report from the Times on Sunday said that Roberto De Zerbi was 'under consideration' as a potential replacement for Ten Hag.

The Italian has been out of work since leaving Brighton at the end of the season. While he impressed during his debut season with the Seagulls, helping them qualify for the Europa Conference League, he only managed to guide them to an 11th placed-finish in 2023/24, finishing with the same number of losses as Ten Hag.