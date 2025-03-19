There are plenty of cultural changes that the 1990s are synonymous with: the rise of the internet, popular TV shows like ‘Friends’ came to the fore alongside the emergence of grunge and hip-hop music. But football, in its entirety, captivated the whole world.

We’re talking overwhelmingly baggy shirts, Serie A’s pool of imperious talent, the endless amount of colourful goalkeeper strips and when so-called lesser teams had a real shot at competing for titles. These days, the beautiful game is far from what it used to be.

And one person that has lived through both eras is Thomas Tuchel, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, and he previously named his ultimate 1990s football XI. Let’s take a closer look at the seasoned custodian's picks.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Peter Schmeichel, Roberto Carlos, Marcel Desailly, Ronald Koeman, Javier Zanetti