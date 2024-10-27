Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel overcame a career-ending injury to become a successful bartender before transitioning to a managerial role.

His experience in a bar built social skills crucial for effective management in the football world.

From humble beginnings in Augsburg, Tuchel rose to become a Champions League-winning boss at Chelsea.

He is now the England manager, but Thomas Tuchel's journey to the top has been far from straightforward. It has been announced that the 51-year-old German will be replacing Gareth Southate as the Three Lions manager, officially starting the role in 2025. Southgate announced he would be stepping down from the role in July 2024, following defeat in the European Championship final against Spain.

Tuchel's playing career, in which he played for German sides Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm, was cut short due to a knee injury when he was just 25 years of age. Following retirement, Tuchel had to find a new career path and opted to study economics. After emptying his savings account trying to recover from his injury, the German needed employment.

Tuchel's Career After Retirement

He found a job that made him feel like a Hollywood star

The former central defender ended up working in the Radio Bar, in Stuttgart. After working his way up, from a glass collector to a bartender tasked with making cocktails, Tuchel claimed he was starting to feel like a film star. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2021, the former Chelsea manager quipped that he had imagined himself to be like the lead character of the 1988 film 'Cocktail': “Maybe not like Tom Cruise, but I felt like Tom Cruise.”

After the heartbreak of having to retire early, the German remained positive and took valuable experience from his new role in the bar, and detailed the circumstances which resulted in him getting the role. He recounted:

“I didn’t have a good insurance policy for my injury, so all the money I saved until this moment was – it was not big money of course – spent on my rehabilitation because I tried to come back for more than half a year. I needed to accept it was maybe impossible, so I was very, very disappointed, and I started to study economics because I had no other idea. And while studying, I wanted to earn some extra money so I went to work in a bar like a normal student."

To be a great manager requires not only a high-level understanding of the game, and elite tactical nous, but also interpersonal skills to ensure everybody remains content and comprehends the messages they are being given. As a Champions League and World Manager of the Year, Tuchel is somebody blessed with all of these managerial attributes, and he credits his social skills to his time working in the bar.

He reflected: “It was good and in the end, it turned out like many times in life, that I made some friends and I got my positive feedback, my reputation or whatever from just being the guy I am, and they did not know that I played football. They simply did not know me and that was a very good experience.

"Suddenly, I really felt more self-confident because I was absolutely sure that they liked me because of who I am and because of what we do here together behind the bar, to clean the place until 3am and to do all that. It was a completely different life, but it was a good life because it taught me a valuable lesson and let my self-confidence grow in a very positive way."

Tuchel's Managerial Career

He's a Champions League-winning boss

Tuchel's humbling experience working away from football certainly did him no harm, as he went on to have a successful managerial career, which is still ongoing. The German's first foray into management was at Stuttgart, as a youth team coach, helping to develop talents such as Mario Gomez and Holger Badstuber.

He only remained at the club for one season due to his abrasive coaching style, joining Augsburg as a youth team coordinator soon after. Following a few years in the role, Tuchel was appointed as manager of Augsburg II, and after finishing fourth in his first season, other clubs started to take notice.

Tuchel was appointed by Mainz in 2009, and this is where he started to make a name for himself. Finishing in the Europa League qualifying spots on multiple occasions during his five years at the club, Borussia Dortmund came in for the former bartender, appointing him to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Victory in the DFB Pokal in 2017 was a highlight of his reign in Dortmund, as he was next appointed by PSG, to be the man to win them their first Champions League. During his two years in France, he won two Ligue 1 titles and took his side to the Champions League final, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

Success at PSG meant Chelsea swooped for the German following his dismissal in France, and he enjoyed a very successful stint in London. Winning the elusive Champions League in his first season, a remarkable achievement, Tuchel quickly endeared himself to the Blues faithful. However, just over a year later, he was harshly sacked by the Blues, following a poor run of results.

After being relieved of his duties by Chelsea, Tuchel was appointed as Bayern Munich manager, but lasted just one year after a disappointing season, losing out on the title to Xabi Alonso's incredible Bayer Leverkusen side.

Now, the innovative boss is hoping to find glory on the international stage. After Gareth Southgate laid some excellent foundations, Tuchel will be hoping to be the first man to win a major tournament with England since 1966.