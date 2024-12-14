Cole Palmer has been in sensational form for Chelsea ever since making the move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2023. The Blues' star man has been touted by many - including Jamie Carragher - as the best player in the Premier League right now. New England manager Thomas Tuchel has now been asked if he thinks the Englishman is the world's best.

Tuchel, who previously managed Palmer's current club, Chelsea, admitted he is a fan of the 22-year-old sensation, but was hesitant to crown him the greatest in the world. The German boss was speaking to the media following the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying draw.

The Three Lions found out they will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra in the group stage of qualifying for the America-based tournament in two years. Tuchel doesn't start his role as England manager until January after being appointed in mid-October.

Thomas Tuchel on Cole Palmer

He was quizzed on the Englishman's recent form

In an interview with Sky Sports shortly after the draw took place, Tuchel was asked about his thoughts on Pamer's impressive form and, specifically, whether he believes the midfielder is the best player in the world at present. Remaining tight-lipped in his response, the former Borussia Dortmund leader replied: "That’s a bit too far, going into individual players."

Despite not being drawn into the debate about who's the most in-form player in the world, Tuchel did heap praise on the Chelsea superstar, saying:

"But he is definitely on form. I think everyone would agree on that hopefully he can still grow and keep the level up and then everything will be fine. "Everyone enjoys watching him. He is cool, he is composed, and he is very clinical in finishing and assisting. So, very impressive at the moment."

Palmer may have racked up a staggering 36 goals and 21 assists in 62 competitive appearances for his club, but the attacking midfielder is yet to become a first-team regular for England. During Euro 2024, the playmaker was largely limited to substitute cameos, including in the final when he scored.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer is the third-highest goalscorer in the 2024/25 Premier League season, having found the net 11 times.

That strike against Spain was only the second time Plamer found the net for his nation, with his first coming from the penalty spot in a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina pre-tournament. He's only made 11 appearances for the country to date, but will likely be seen many more times under Tuchel.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-12-24.