England boss Thomas Tuchel once revealed that current Austria manager Ralf Rangnick served as an incredible inspiration to him and the managerial career he has embarked on across the last two decades.

In October 2024, it was announced that Tuchel would be the permanent successor to Sir Gareth Southgate and was officially appointed at the turn of the new year. The German has spent the weeks since closely watching the talent at his disposal, with many wondering which players will prove key to the German’s tactical set-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel is the first German to manage the English national side and the first from outside the British Isles since Fabio Capello.

Tuchel’s current role is a first for him, given that he had only managed at club level prior to his appointment by the Three Lions. With an eye on the 2026 World Cup, many England fans will be hoping that, in Tuchel, the country finally have a manager who can end their long and arduous wait for a trophy.

Tuchel: ‘He Had a Huge Influence’

Nothing but praise from Tuchel to his former boss and inspiration

Before entering the world of management, Tuchel tried his hand at life as a player, but only spent six years playing the game before being forced to retire in 1998, aged just 25, due to injury. Tuchel turned out for Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm, though neither were close to playing Bundesliga football at the time.

It was during his time with Ulm that Tuchel first worked with Rangnick, who himself was appointed manager of the club the year prior to Tuchel’s retirement. Two years after he called time on his playing days, Rangnick drafted the German in as part of his coaching team at Stuttgart and since then, Tuchel has never looked back.

The 51-year-old has since managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich at domestic level, helping Chelsea win the 2020/21 Champions League in his debut season with the club. This career, Tuchel feels, was entirely inspired by Rangnick.

Former Man United manager had a huge influence tactically

Speaking to Sky Sports back in November 2021, when asked about the influence that Rangnick had on him, Tuchel stated:

“First of all, he was my coach as a player. He guided us, opened some eyes for us. We believed, at that time in Germany, that defenders run behind the strikers, no matter where they go. You go to the toilet, they follow. He showed us it’s not necessary, we can defend in a zone, in a back four. “Everything was brand new from that moment, it changed how I watched football games on television. He was very, very demanding, he made us over-perform as a team. He had a huge influence on all of us as players, me also. “He (gave) us the opportunity to get up to the Second Division and from there, the First Division. At the time, we did not really believe that this could happen, he showed us this way. "I got injured and while I was studying, (doing) rehabilitation and working in a bar, we had a phone call and he asked me if I could imagine–at this time, he was at Stuttgart–to join the academy and try coaching because he thought it could be a good fit. I was not 100 percent convinced, but I tried it as an internship and loved it, it was a good decision.”

Known for his innovation and effectiveness as a manager, much of Tuchel’s brilliance can be derived from Rangnick’s own philosophies. The 66-year-old has inspired a number of coaches alongside Tuchel, with Rangnick often cited as the creative force behind the “Gegenpressing” ideology, something that was made especially famous by Jurgen Klopp during his time at Dortmund and Liverpool.

The impact that Tuchel will have as England boss could well be long-lasting. In the case of any success, there will be no doubting the source of Tuchel’s accomplishments, something the man himself is evidently happy to shine a light on.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.