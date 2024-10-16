The announcement of Thomas Tuchel as England's new manager has sparked mixed reactions, painting a picture as vivid as a two-sided coin. On one side, there's a wave of tangible optimism, with many believing the Champions League-winning former Chelsea coach could finally bring football home. Yet, on the flip side, a shadow of doubt lingers, raising questions about his loyalty to the country and fuelling debate over why the Three Lions' manager isn’t homegrown.

Having also previously managed Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Bayern Munich, Tuchel was confirmed as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The German becomes the third foreign manager to coach England after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, and unsurprisingly, the bulk of the first questions he faced in his press conference the next day revolved around his allegiances.

Ex-England star Gary Neville was one of the first to put the bullseye on the 51-year-old's chest, as he said: "I do think we are damaging ourselves accepting Thomas Tuchel is better, he is better than any of the other English coaches. But with the English coaches that have managed in the upper echelons of the league with Eddie Howe at Newcastle and Graham Potter. I do think there are outstanding coaches that could have been appointed that were English.”

Tuchel on Whether He Will Sing the National Anthem

He was asked the same pressing questions that Lee Carsley faced

Sitting alongside FA CEO Mark Bullingham at Thursday's press conference only intensified the spotlight on Tuchel, as he was met with a barrage of questions about his background. One journalist raised the ever-familiar query about whether the Bavarian coach would sing the national anthem, a topic that echoed similar scrutiny during Lee Carsley's second game in charge. Eager to get onside early with his new fans, Tuchel replied:

"I understood from Mark Bullingham that it is a personal decision. I have not made my decision. The English anthem is very moving, I experienced it here in England in FA Cup finals. I will always show my respects to the country and a very moving anthem. As this is a news object, I will take a bit of time over this decision."

England fans were quick to weigh in on Tuchel’s response, with many rallying behind one of the world's best football managers in the face of criticism. “Typical that one of the journos asked Tuchel if he’ll sing the national anthem,” vented one frustrated fan on X.

Another chimed in: “Thomas Tuchel’s answer to the inevitable national anthem question was spot on and respectful.” A third added with blunt honesty: “Why would you ask if Tuchel will sing the national anthem? Who honestly gives a f***, it’s not his country – not even all the team sing it.”

Tuchel Already Facing Criticism

The German is learning that some people will never be pleased the hard way

Despite an impressive track record, having won a trophy at every club he's managed—including a Champions League triumph at Chelsea within nine months, where he defeated fan-favourite Pep Guardiola in the final—Tuchel's appointment as England manager hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

As ever the case when it concerns England, patriotism, and the debatably backward principles of pride, the 51-year-old is the latest subject of criticism from a population that is chronically discontent. One-cap former Three Lions international Dean Ashton said on Sky Sports that he was 'underwhelmed' by the decision, as he 'didn't like' Tuchel's playing style, while many others have followed Neville's aforementioned lead in firing shots at the FA's decision not to pick a homegrown manager such as Eddie Howe or Graham Potter, with Harry Redknapp also sharing that view.

Elsewhere, the Telegraph wrote an entire article on 'Why Thomas Tuchel shouldn't be England manager', despite the same journalist having written an article about how the FA would be 'shooting for the stars by appointing' Spaniard Pep Guardiola just three days before. And it is through these contrasting views that one can best see the division in a country that can never seem to get it right in their pursuit of a first major honour since 1966.