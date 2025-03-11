England manager Thomas Tuchel sent a text to four Three Lions players ahead of last weekend's Premier League games, hinting that they are likely to be involved when the German names his first-ever squad later this week. The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss will step into the Wembley dugout, leading the Three Lions when they face Albania and Latvia in two World Cup qualifiers on the 21st and 24th of March.

It has already been suggested that Arsenal defender Ben White could make a return to the fold, having been conspicuous by his absence ever since he left the 2022 World Cup squad amid rumours of a falling out with members of Gareth Southgate's coaching staff. However, Tuchel's interactions may give four other names some hope of being involved too.

Related 8 Players Set to Hugely Benefit From Thomas Tuchel Becoming England Manager Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the players who could thrive under Thomas Tuchel for contrasting reasons.

Dean Henderson revealed that he and three other teammates received special messages