Newcastle United defender Dan Burn is expected to be included in the upcoming England squad. Next week marks the beginning of a new chapter for the national team as they face Albania and Latvia in Thomas Tuchel’s first matches since succeeding Gareth Southgate in October. Reports suggest a surprise first-time call-up is set to be announced on Friday afternoon.

With John Stones sidelined due to injury, many assumed Harry Maguire would remain the senior defensive figure for the Three Lions. However, according to the Daily Mail, the versatile 32-year-old Newcastle man will have the opportunity to showcase his international potential for the first time after nailed-on call-up Lewis Hall also picked up an injury of his own.

Burn, capable of playing as a left-sided centre-back and left-back, has been a standout performer for Newcastle this season and a key part of Eddie Howe’s squad. Coincidentally, his final club match before the international break will be Sunday’s League Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool, potentially setting him up for a trilogy of appearances at the iconic stadium.

Dan Burn Set For England Call-Up

Levi Colwill is also rumoured to be part of the 23-man squad

Tuchel was in attendance for Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over West Ham on Monday night, closely observing Burn and reportedly giving serious thought to what would still be a surprising call-up, despite his form this term. As the Three Lions embark on a bold new chapter, there’s an air of unpredictability surrounding the German manager’s plans.

After eight years under Southgate, England fans had a clear sense of what to expect from their coach. However, with the first set of World Cup 2026 qualifiers approaching, Tuchel’s selection remains wide open. Chelsea’s Levi Colwill has also been mentioned as a potential inclusion in the same report, while it remains uncertain whether the recent upturn in form will see recalls for Reece James or Marcus Rashford.

Additionally, uncapped Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a possible berth in Tuchel’s debut squad, which the BBC expect to be officially announced at 9 AM on Friday, March 14.