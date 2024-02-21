Highlights Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with the club confirming the news.

The decision comes after a string of poor results in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Bayern Munich will now look for the ideal successor to the German manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign, according to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg. The German manager has endured a difficult season with the club and the decision has been made to part ways in the summer with the club confirming that the 50-year-old will be departing.

There have been rumblings of discontent within the Bayern Munich fan base and even in the dressing room after a string of poor results saw the champions fall eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

Tuchel would be the first manager to not lift the league title with the club in over a decade, such is the dominance they have shown over previous years. Not only this, but the club are at risk of exiting the Champions League at the round of 16 stage after suffering defeat at the hands of Lazio in the first leg of the tie.

It has now been decided that change is required, but it won't happen until the campaign is concluded. This gives time for the club to search for the German manager's successor.

Thomas Tuchel on his way out

He was only appointed in 2023

Tuchel's appointment came as a slight surprise in March 2023, as Julien Nagelsmann's firing was a shock to many. The former Borussia Dortmund boss took the reigns and guided them to narrow success in the Bundesliga, snatching the title away from his ex-club on a dramatic final day of the season.

Signing Harry Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window was meant to propel the team to the next level in European competition, but the German giants find themselves on the brink of an early exit. Tuchel also came in with a degree of pedigree in the Champions League after lifting the iconic trophy with Chelsea in 2021.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, the mood has turned sour around the club and a new direction will be sought for the 2024/25 season. But who will be in the dugout at the Allianz Arena?

Potential replacements for Thomas Tuchel

There are two men that could return to the club

Xabi Alonso seems to be at the top of every club's wishlist at the moment as the Spaniard is actually the man looking to de-throne Bayern Munich in the title race. The former midfield maestro did play for Bayern Munich during his career, meaning his connection with the club is there already. He is likely to be one of the main figures in the frame for the upcoming vacancy.

Hansi Flick is another top contender due to his prior links with the Munich-based club. The German manager was the most recent to win the Champions League with the side in 2020. Jurgen Klopp and Xavi could be outside candidates for the role as they are both set to leave their respective clubs at the end of the current season.