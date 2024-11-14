The arrival of Thomas Tuchel as England boss continues to edge nearer and with the Three Lions' recent 3-0 victory over Greece, it looks as though he'll be inheriting a solid side ready to succeed. There's no doubt the former Chelsea manager will have been keeping a close eye on the nation's matches ahead of his start.

With Lee Carsley in charge on an interim basis, England have performed well and given Tuchel plenty to think about when he's handed the reigns. With the arrival of a new head coach, a period of upheaval is usually inevitable. Certain players will find their places within the team in danger, while others who weren't previously afforded much of a chance will be handed a lifeline.

After his performance during England's victory over Greece, though, Jordan Pickford has done a fine job reminding his new international manager that there's no one better suited to stand in between the sticks for the Three Lions going forward.

Pickford Was Superb Against Greece

He led his side to victory

While the scoreline reads 3-0, there's no doubt that without Pickford in goal, England might not have actually emerged from the match against Greece victorious. The Three Lions took the lead early through an Ollie Watkins strike, but the home side conjured up some excellent opportunities in search of an equaliser.

Pickford was on hand every single time to deny them with some fine saves, though. Throughout the game, he made five saves, including an excellent stop from close range to deny Kostas Tsimikas in the first half. He was also effective in the air, punching the ball clear on multiple occasions to disrupt Greece's attacks.

His timing was also excellent throughout, racing off his line to halt his opponents' forays forward. If it wasn't already clear how impressive Pickford had been throughout the match, he earned the highest rating of anyone in the game on SofaScore with 8.5.

Tuchel Needed Convincing

Reports suggest he will move away from Pickford

Pickford's incredible performance came at the perfect time for the goalkeeper. While he's been England's number-one choice keeper for over six years now, the Everton man's place in the side is under threat with the upcoming arrival of Tuchel. A recent report revealed that the former Bayern Munich manager is ready to drop Pickford from the England lineup once he takes over in an effort to shake things up within the team.

With a number of solid English keepers currently operating at a high level, such as Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone, there are multiple players who the manager could turn to if he does decide to move on from Pickford. The 30-year-old has certainly made a case to hold onto his spot going forwards, though. There aren't many keepers in the world capable of performing at his level when he's in form and he's more than held his own for England over the years.

Pickford is One of England's Greatest Ever Keepers

He's had an incredible run with the national team

If Tuchel's arrival is to spell the end of Pickford's time in the England national team, the Everton man can step away knowing he more than made the most of his run with the Three Lions. Having been handed his first game for his country in 2017, the star quickly made the number-one spot his own and has rarely looked back since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford has kept 34 cleansheets in 72 appearances with England

Since his debut over seven years ago, he's played 72 times for England and was ever-present during their run to the final of two European Championships and a World Cup semi-final. His performances during those runs ensured he's become one of his country's greatest ever goalkeepers. He's saved the day on multiple occasions and if Tuchel does decide to replace him, whoever takes on the role will have some very big boots to fill.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & SofaScore and accurate as of 14/11/2024