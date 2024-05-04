Highlights Tuchel among the names on Manchester United's list of Erik ten Hag replacements.

With him leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, he could prove to be an inexpensive option.

Tuchel's focus remains solely on on his side's Champions League campaign with a trip to Real Madrid on the horizon.

Manchester United could be in the market for a new manager at the end of the season, and reports have suggested that Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel is under consideration.

The Dutchman has endured a tumultuous season at the helm of Old Trafford after what can be considered a successful inaugural campaign, which saw him lap up a Carabao Cup and a guaranteed shot at Champions League football.

However, not only did the Red Devils crash out of Europe’s top table at the group stage, but amid the host of injury woes the club have endured, the signs of progression have been minimal, leaving Ten Hag’s job hanging heavily in the balance.

Tuchel Would Welcome ‘Return’ to the Premier League

He's a Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2020/21

Thomas Tuchel is among the names on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist, according to The Times. The report suggests that no decision over Erik ten Hag’s future has yet been made, despite being under "increasing pressure", but the German tactician is admired by the club’s higher-ups.

In February 2024, Tuchel agreed that he would leave Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign after winning the German top-tier title in his first season, making him an easy, inexpensive target for interested clubs – the Red Devils included.

Should Manchester United’s boardroom bosses cut ties with the former Ajax man in the summer, the appointment of Krumbach-born Tuchel would be relatively cheap. After losing out on Bundesliga gold to Bayer Leverkusen, the report has suggested that a return to the Premier League would be a welcome sight for the German.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This season is the first time Bayern Munich have failed to win the Bundesliga since 2011/12.

Tuchel, who has been described as 'elite' by former United midfielder Paul Ince, won the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2020/21 and secured the status as the World’s Best Club Coach in the same season, highlighting his know-how to operate in England’s top flight.

Although Chelsea failed to win a Premier League under his watchful eye, he is still considered one of the best managers in world football and would be a remarkable acquisition by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

Recently, The Athletic suggested that Ten Hag is set to stay at Old Trafford next season amid rumours of a premature sacking. The report did insist that the club’s hierarchy, however, would not be afraid to give the Dutchman the axe if he didn’t meet their criteria.

Tuchel’s Focus Remains on Champions League

Bayern fans want him to stay

Although it has been suggested that the former Chelsea boss would be ‘interested’ in the Manchester United job should it come available in the coming months, the 50-year-old has insisted that his sole focus remains on his final games as Bayern chief, particularly their second leg Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

“Even though this topic is good for me when [the fans] wish you to stay, it’s not something that is a priority. It isn’t allowed to be a priority. In the next 11 days it’s only about football, nothing else. Whether it’s pleasant or unpleasant, I don’t allow myself to be influenced by it.”

That comes on the back of protests from the Allianz Arena faithful, who are eager to see Tuchel remain in the hotseat, despite an underwhelming league campaign. That said, according to reports, Tuchel has already received contact from the 13-time Premier League champions ahead of the summer.

