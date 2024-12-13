England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will approach Arsenal's Ben White to discuss the possibility of ending his self-imposed exile from the national team. The versatile defender has not been involved in the Three Lions setup since leaving the 2022 World Cup midway through the tournament, amid rumours of a falling out with members of Gareth Southgate's staff.

Although Southgate repeatedly downplayed these suggestions during the final two years of his tenure, White opted not to make himself available for selection until after Euro 2024. While it was believed he was open to a return under interim manager Lee Carsley, he did not receive a call-up for any of the six Nations League matches that closed out the year. Tuchel has now confirmed his intention to extend an olive branch to the player.

Tuchel Confirms Plans to Give White a 'Clean Start'

The German revealed his plans after England's World Cup Qualifying group was named

Speaking in Zurich after the Three Lions found out who they would have to face to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Tuchel explained that he planned to speak to White and offer him a 'clean start' in the national set-up. As per the Daily Mail, the German stated:

"Yes I will reach out to him. It should be a clean start and a clear narrative. It starts from January. I will be in the stadiums from January. I will also not distract the players and they should just know: 'Okay, the boss is there from January.'"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben White is currently out with a knee injury and is not expected back until March 2025 after undergoing surgery.

While there remains plenty of competition for places at right-back, White would likely be one of the leading contenders to slot straight into the starting XI should he make his return. With Kyle Walker's form declining with age, Reece James's injury record, and Tino Livramento only just breaking into the senior squad, White's primary challenger would be Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, who impressed throughout Carsley's short-term reign.

