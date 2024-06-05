Highlights Thomas Tuchel is keen to manage Manchester United in the Premier League, even without Champions League football.

Tuchel's successful track record in Europe makes him a top candidate for United, pending Erik ten Hag's future.

United's internal audit and recent FA Cup win have bought time for Ten Hag, influencing the managerial decision-making process.

Manchester United fans are still waiting with baited breath to see if Erik ten Hag will be at the helm next season as the club continue to undergo their internal review of the recent season - but with other names being touted for the job, Thomas Tuchel is a name that refuses to go away. And Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the German is 'really happy' to go back to the Premier League, specifically at United, should he be offered the job.

Tuchel took over Chelsea in 2021, winning the Champions League within his first six months of the job at Stamford Bridge to catapult himself to legendary status in west London; and despite failing in two domestic cup finals the following season, he was surprisingly given the sack just over a year after he oversaw one of Chelsea's most famous nights in their history. However, with links to United, we could see the German in the top-flight once again.

Manchester United: Manager Latest

Erik ten Hag remains in the dark

Reports linking Tuchel, who was reportedly earning £172k-a-week in his previous role, with the job have been ongoing for months whilst he was in charge of Bayern Munich, though with his position at the Bavarian outfit constantly looking precarious, those reports have ramped up in recent weeks after it was confirmed he wouldn't be staying at the Allianz Arena, with Vincent Kompany taking the role instead.

Thomas Tuchel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 23 =2nd Losses 8 5th Goals Scored 94 1st Goals Conceded 45 5th xG 91.31 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 04/06/2024

Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank have been linked in recent weeks but with Tuchel having proven himself on the continental stage with multiple titles, he could be the perfect United candidate; although the board need to decide Erik ten Hag's future first and foremost before they can make a move for Tuchel's signature.

Romano: Tuchel Would be 'Really Happy' With United Job

Tuchel could be set for a return to the Premier League

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Tuchel would be happy to return to the Premier League to manage United, even without Champions League football - though that won't be possibly until the club complete their internal audit. He said:

"Thomas Tuchel would be really happy to return to the Premier League. And even if Manchester United won't play Champions League football next season, he's still very happy about the possibility of being Manchester United manager - or in general, to return to the Premier League in the near future. "So the options are for sure available there, but Manchester United are still discussing internally. It could be any moment, because they have already spent time reviewing everything internally. It wasn't just on the manager, it is also about the market, the injury situation, it was a terrible decision. "Manchester United have decided to also review that and soon, it will be communicated."

United Set For Rebuild Regardless of Manager

Players are set to come and go at Old Trafford

Ten Hag was all but sure to be sacked had United lost the FA Cup final to bitter rivals Manchester City at Wembley, but a shock 2-1 win has certainly bought him some time in his quest to remain at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has managed two Champions League finals, losing one with PSG to Bayern - but beating Manchester City with Chelsea.

European football is on the cards next season following their capital triumph and that will help lure players in on a permanent basis, and with players set to move on thanks to INEOS' rebuild taking place, it's extremely plausible that we will see a new-look United side heading into August.

