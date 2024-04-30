Highlights Thomas Tuchel is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season and is being linked to the Manchester United hot seat.

The German's innovative training methods include using mini footballs, defenders holding tennis balls, and changing the shape of the pitch.

Tuchel's success at Chelsea and PSG make him a strong contender for Man United's managerial position, offering proven tactics and experience.

Thomas Tuchel will depart Bayern Munich at the end of the season after failing to guide the club to the Bundesliga title, although the German could still go out on a high. His team are competing in the Champions League semi-finals, and he's already being lined up by another European giant.

Despite struggling domestically in his final campaign in Bavaria, Tuchel has shown his European pedigree by taking the club to the latter stages of the biggest continental competition on the planet. This is said to have captured the attention of Manchester United, as the Premier League outfit are said to be lining up potential replacements for Erik ten Hag. The 50-year-old is now the favourite to become United's new manager with some bookmakers.

Ten Hag has endured a tough time during his second campaign in Manchester after many poor performances and results have meant they've lost their place among Europe's elite for the newly-formatted tournament in the 2024-25 season.

Should Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS decide to pull the trigger and replace their manager, they could look to the Bayern Munich boss, who comes with some interesting ideas and innovative methods. Let's take a closer look at some of the unusual training routines that have helped Tuchel become one of the top coaches in European football.

Related Thomas Tuchel 'Very Interested' to Replace Ten Hag at Man Utd Manchester United's potential head coach vacancy at Old Trafford would reportedly appeal to Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel's Training Methods

An insight into a brilliant tactician's mind

One of the most successful periods of his career came when he took over from Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss in early 2021. Tuchel set his team up brilliantly as they defeated Real Madrid and Manchester City en route to winning the second Champions League trophy in their history in his first six months in charge.

During his stint as the Blues' manager, his players were spotted using mini-footballs during training sessions. The reason behind this was to help the squad improve their control and accuracy of their tackles.

Tuchel would also ask his defenders to hold onto tennis balls while training to avoid the ability to pull opposing shirts. This is to discourage the members of his back-line from giving away fouls for shirt-grabbing in games. The manager spoke of this particular method in an interview once, explaining:

"We did this in Mainz and Dortmund. We did it in exercises when you played one-vs-one and two-vs-two. It was to train the defenders and the offensive guys. We gave the defenders tennis balls, and later we cut out some little fabrics because they were easier to hold. It was so that they could not grab the shirt, and they used their arms and elbows to push, but not to grab."

Per The Athletic, the German also gets his players to train on a pitch with reduced width and depth. The intention is to prevent players from playing long passes, as this is often seen as the easy solution. It subsequently discourages these types of speculative passes in match scenarios. Tuchel is said to never instruct his players in play traditional 11 vs 11 games on the training pitch.

He does so by cutting off the corners of the pitch, making it into either a circular shape or more of a diamond. The thought process is that players will use more diagonal runs with the inability to use the corners. Tuchel has also had his players practicing on slippery surfaces in the past, too.

There is a method to the madness, though, as the 50-year-old believes games will feel easier if the training sessions are as hard as possible. It makes sense, as conditions will feel a lot more natural than the week of training the players had endured before the fixture.

Chelsea's goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga were also photographed being barged with a rucking shield by club legend Petr Cech, presumably in an attempt to help them feel more confident when under pressure from opponents during set-pieces and crosses in games.

Tuchel Could Join Man Utd This Summer

The German could be best man for the job

The methods previously outlined have paid off at several clubs he's worked for. Tuchel lifted the Champions League with Chelsea and has got closer to securing the biggest European prize with Paris Saint-Germain in recent times.

Whether the star-studded squad at Old Trafford would take to his unique training regime is yet to be seen, but should Ten Hag be dismissed, it's clear why the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss would be the front-runner. There is a lack of top-class managers that will be available in the summer of 2024, and none with the impressive CV of the Bayern Munich coach.

Related The 15 Best Managers in Premier League History Based on Stats Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson and Erik ten Hag all crack the top 10 with their points-per-match average.

Ten Hag has appeared to have issues with some of the bigger-name stars at Old Trafford, but Tuchel could command more respect, even from the highest-profile names in the Man United dressing room. Having managed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG, he's no stranger to working with some of the best-known players on the planet. Player power is an increasing factor in world football, but it's unlikely to be a challenge Tuchel is unwilling to take on.

Thomas Tuchel vs Erik ten Hag - Career Statistics Statistic Thomas Tuchel Erik ten Hag Games 603 546 Wins 355 347 Win Percentage 58.9% 63.6% Trophies Won 11 7

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Tuchel has a better Premier League record than Erik ten Hag, averaging 1.94 points-per-match in comparison to the Dutchman's 1.85.

There's still every chance he could bow out as Bayern Munich manager with a Champions League title under his belt as the Bavarian side are in the final four of the tournament, and this would only increase his stock further. After his seemingly unfair dismissal from Chelsea in 2022, Tuchel could make a huge return to the Premier League and bring his unusual training methods with him in an attempt to take United back to the glory years.

All statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 30/04/2024)