Only a season ago, it seemed virtually unimaginable that the Golden State Warriors would consider parting ways with their long-time sharpshooter, Klay Thompson, but after a season filled with career-low numbers and a shooting slump, the possibility of the 33-year-old donning a different NBA jersey now seems a little bit more realistic.

However, with today’s trade deadline looming, and reports the Warriors could be active, league insider Mark Medina doesn’t expect the team to move on from Thompson, at least not until the off-season, but only because his market isn’t generating any robust interest.

Warriors’ downfall from the pinnacle of basketball excellence

Thompson, Wiggins and Paul have all been named in trade rumors as of late

The Warriors have been arguably the best team in the Association for the best part of a decade, in which their core championship-winning trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have won four NBA championships together under the leadership of head coach, Steve Kerr.

However, this season they appear to have fallen entirely off the wagon, still on the cusp of making the Play-In tournament, but on the outside looking in, occupying the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-25 losing record.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank ORTG 117.4 13th DRTG 116.7 20th NRTG 0.6 14th TOV% 14.3 22nd EFG% 58.7 14th PIE 50.3 16th

As such, the Warriors have been rumored to have been exploring the possibility of breaking up their core, which also includes Andrew Wiggins, who was an instrumental part of Golden State's 2022 championship-winning run, and has been considered as their most likely trade candidate.

In the lead up to today's trade deadline, the Warriors were thought to be willing to engage in 'open conversations' regarding Thompson after a season in which he has seemingly lost his pinpoint three-point accuracy, while they were also thought to be open to fielding offers for the likes of Wiggins and Chris Paul, though their market values are deemed 'depressing' and not robust due to their own subpar performances this season.

Consequently, despite the Warriors' struggles this season, they may have no choice but to stand pat with their current roster line-up and hope it will yield success in the latter part of the season, with their trade assets not being at their best value, and thus, not drawing too much interest.

Thompson expected to stay in Golden State his whole career

Medina can’t see Thompson being dealt by the Warriors at today’s deadline, and can’t see him leaving the organization at any other point in his career either, though, if Golden State did decide to make a change, it wouldn’t be at the deadline, and would more likely be in the upcoming off-season where he is set to enter free-agency.

“There have been questions about whether Klay can be the same player that he wants was pre injury, and the answer so far has been no. He's shown flashes of being a great shooter, but not a great defender. And so with that, the market isn’t as robust. So, I predict that he'll stay with the Warriors, and I think that he'll stay for his whole career. But if they are going to make a change, I would suspect it would take place in the off-season. There might be value for a team that wants expiring contracts, but as far as wanting that final piece to a championship puzzle, that’s not post-injury Klay.”

Dip in shooting numbers

Sinking his 3PA at only 37.4 efficiency when touch-time is below two seconds

While Thompson still remains the Warriors' second-leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points per contest, behind Curry who is averaging 27.7 points, this is his lowest-scoring season since his sophmore year in 2012-13, and the first time averaging below 20 points in seven years.

Additionally, he has seen a significant decline in his shooting efficiency, whereby he is connecting at a career-low 41.7 percent from the field, and sinking only 37.7 percent of his shots from distance, for only the second time in his career where he is short of 40-plus percent deep-range efficiency.

Klay Thompson - Shooting Efficiency Year-to-Year Comparison Shooting Category 2022-23 2023-24 FG% PTS FG% PTS Drives 43.6 2.3 45.6 2.1 Catch-and-shoot 41.3 10.7 38.2 8.7 Pull-ups 39.7 6.1 42.2 3.7

Having developed his craft as being a prolific catch-and-shoot scorer from behind the three-point line, when looking at Thompson's efficiency when his touch time is between 0-2 seconds, he is attempting 7.5 shots from behind the arc, but only converting on 37.4 percent of those attempts, for an average of 2.3 makes per game.

When comparing that to last year's figure, that is a steep decline from his 9.1 attempts, of which he converted into 40.8 percent accuracy, for an average of 3.7 made shots per outing.

Furthermore, Thompson is only scoring at 38.1 percent efficiency from above the break three-point range, averaging 2.8 makes per game from his 7.5 attempts.

Where he has seen a slight improvement in performance is with his mid-range. Struggling to find his rhythm from behind the line, the 33-year-old has become more reliant on his mid-range jumper to post points, where he is averaging 3.0 attempts, and making 1.3 of those shots on average, for 44.6 percent.

That number is up from last season, where he made an average of 41.0 percent of his mid-range attempts, though he attempted 0.7 fewer shots than this season.

While it is clear that Thompson recognizes that he has to adapt his game in order to contribute scoring to the team, as exemplified by him taking a reduced 8.7 shots from distance, down from last season's attempts of 10.6, he is still trying to find his shooting stroke which has been so lethal for a number of years.

Whether he can regain some of his deadly form still remains to be seen, but if he can, he may earn himself a contract extension with the team he has been a part of his whole NBA career. If he can't, then the Warriors could well decide to move on, thus signaling the end of the championship-core and ultimately, their dynasty.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.