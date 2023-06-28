Amen and Ausar Thompson, dubbed as the 'Thompson twins' by many, made history when they became the first brothers to be drafted with back-to-back picks in the top-10 of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons picked them at fourth and fifth respectively, although this wasn’t a surprise to many, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA draft news – Amen and Ausar Thompson

Identical twins, Amen and Ausar Thompson, spent last season playing together for the City Reapers of Overtime Elite, a professional league in Atlanta.

Both listed as 6’7”, they enjoyed a season in which together they led their team to the Championship title, each voting for each other to be the league MVP. It was Ausar Thompson who ultimately came out on top, picking up the finals MVP award too.

Despite entirely different skill-sets, both rookies were tipped to be top-10 draft picks by many sources around the league due to them both possessing NBA-calibre qualities on-the-court. Amen is viewed as more of a primary ball handler with elite play making and impressive speed, while Ausar is considered an off-the-ball talent with a stronger defensive upside due to his 7’0” wingspan.

Now, for the first time ever, they will be suiting up in different uniforms in the NBA, with Amen being drafted to the Houston Rockets, and Ausar being selected by the Detroit Pistons.

What does Mark Medina think about the Thompson twins being drafted with back-to-back picks?

Although Ausar Thompson was initially projected to be selected between picks 6-10, Medina wasn’t surprised when he was taken earlier by the Detroit Pistons.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I was not surprised the Thompson twins were both selected at four and five. They were projected both to land in the top 10. Given the state of the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons respectfully, they chose two twin brothers that have what it takes to turn around their franchises eventually.”

“Amen (Houston) and Ausar (Detroit) both starred last season at Overtime Elite, a program that compensates players and has them compete in AAU-style tournaments. The Thompson twins helped that program win a championship with distinguishable skillsets.”

“Ausar thrived as a 3-and-D player. Amen excelled as a point guard both as a passer and with attacking the rim. All NBA teams value those qualities, so they should fit in well with their respectful teams."

What do the Thompson twins bring to their new teams?

Aside from the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets arguably had the next-best draft night as not only were they able to pick Amen Thompson up with the fourth pick, but the draft-slide of projected lottery-pick Cam Whitmore saw him still on the board when the Houston Rockets were on the clock with pick no. 20.

Thompson will bring a much-needed scoring and passing option to the Rockets who can fit alongside Jalen Green. The 20-year-old guard averaged 16.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 5.9 APG for the City Reapers last season; a stat line with which the Rockets will be hoping he can replicate in the NBA as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, according to PistonPowered, the Detroit Pistons adding the OTE MVP to their roster provides them with a high-ceiling player who can give them much needed help on the defensive end that could provide them with good transition opportunities. Last season, on his way to the OTE title, he averaged 16.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 6.1 APG, along with 2.4 steals.

According to RealGM, the Pistons have failed to win a single playoff series since the 2007-08 season, and so the organization hopes that the addition of Thompson may help them to finally find some success in the league after a dismal 17-65 season, the worst record in the NBA by some margin.

Nevertheless, both the Rockets and the Pistons look to have found elite-level talents that could make immediate impacts on their respective teams during their rookie seasons, as they both seek to become playoff-contenders after so many years.

With both rosters beginning to fill out with young elite-level talent, and with the additions of franchise-altering talents in the Thompson twins, neither team may have to wait too long for their luck to change.