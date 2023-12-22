Highlights Warriors star Klay Thompson acknowledges Jordan Poole's contribution to the team's 2022 championship.

Coach Steve Kerr believes the partnership ended poorly and has some regrets about the way the Draymond Green incident was handled.

Poole's performance with the Wizards has been disappointing, with decreased scoring, inefficiency, and a low net rating.

Their recent three-game winning streak aside, the Golden State Warriors' 2023-24 season has been nothing short of a disaster through the first third of the campaign. They'll have an opportunity to get back on the good side of the won/lost ledger, though, between now and mid-January, as they're in the midst of a stretch that will see them play 11 of 12 games at home.

Having said that, Golden State's next contest — during which they'll play host to the Washington Wizards — will be an emotional one for both sides. After getting sent to the District of Columbia over the summer, ex-Warrior and 2022 NBA champion Jordan Poole will be making his first return to the Chase Center.

While a segment of the Bay Area faithful holds ill will toward Poole for the playoff meltdown that ended his run in blue and gold, Warriors star Klay Thompson gave credit where credit is due on the eve of the reunion, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“We would not have won a championship in ’22 without him. Simple as that. So I hope Dub Nation shows him the right ovation on Friday night.”

Kerr lamented Poole's departure from the Warriors

Poole was dealt to the Wizards for Chris Paul

Kerr made no bones of the fact that Green striking Poole in camp just before the 2022-23 season tipped off played a role in how the year ultimately played out, and he's still sick about the long-term ramifications of the incident (and how it was handled).

“I know that in my heart, that when (the punch) happened, we handled it the best way we thought we could handle it. But in hindsight [...] we could have done better for sure. I just hate the way it ended for Jordan here, because he is a huge success story [...] He helped us win a title. We helped him, you know, become a champion and a guy who signed a big contract, life-changing contract. It was all wildly successful. But I hate the way it ended.”

Kerr continues to have the utmost respect, too, for the way in which Poole battled through adversity to make himself the asset that he was during Golden State's most recent run to the Larry O'Brien Trophy:

“He worked his ass off, earned everything, had to learn the hard way. ... Threw him into the deep end right away, and he struggled. Pandemic year was hard on everybody. Then once the gym opened back up, he was in here every day. I always love when young guys learn from experience and figure out, ‘OK, this is what I have to do.’ And then he went and did it.”

Over four years and 266 games in a Warriors uniform, Poole averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per outing and logged a true shooting percentage of 56.4. Flash forward to now and he's looking to build upon those numbers amid his fresh start with the Wizards. Alas, some of the individual struggles that plagued him in 2022-23 appear to have followed him into 2023-24.

Poole has been inefficient in D.C.

2023-24 shooting splits: 41.2 FG%, 31.7 3PT%

Regardless of what the primary motivating factor was in swapping Poole out for Chris Paul, there's little doubt that finances played a considerable part in the decision-making process for the Warriors. After all, the final year of Paul's deal in 2024-25 is non-guaranteed, while Poole has a contract grossing him an average salary of $32 million per year through the 2026-27 season.

For Washington, though, there was hope that he could either become a legitimate go-to option offensively or, at the absolute least, a nice trade piece to cash out on in the future.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, Poole's early performance for the team has hurt his value on both fronts.

Jordan Poole - Career Statistics Year Points Offensive Rating Total Scoring % Net Rating 2021-22 (GSW) 18.5 112.1 59.8 6.6 2022-23 (GSW) 20.4 111.0 57.3 -0.8 2023-24 (WAS) 17.2 109.5 52.5 -15.0

After 26 games in Washington, Poole is averaging 17.2 points per game, down from 20.4 last season, and he's doing so in a particularly inefficient manner.

His current effective field goal percentage of 48.5 is on pace to be the lowest mark since his rookie campaign. Moreover, his free throw rate has plummeted from a career-high .325 foul shots per field goal attempt in 2022-23 to a career-low .216 this season.

Finally, he has been one of the worst players in the Association in terms of scoreboard impact — his net rating of minus-15.9 ranks 247th out of the 249 players league-wide to have appeared in 20 or more games this season.