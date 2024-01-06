Highlights Newcastle United dominate local rivals Sunderland, winning 3-0 in the FA Cup tie.

Newcastle's strong start and constant pressure led to an own-goal by Sunderland's Dan Ballard.

Sunderland's hopes dwindled further as Alexander Isak doubled the lead and scored a penalty, leaving them with an uphill battle. Ballard then put the nail in the coffin for the hosts when he gave away a late penalty, which Isak then dispatched.

Newcastle United put their local rivals Sunderland to the sword during the pair’s third round FA Cup tie, one that ended 3-0 in favour of Eddie Howe’s side. The hotly-contested encounter between the two marked their 156th time that they had locked horns, but this time, it is those of a Newcastle persuasion that will travel back home as the happier contingent.

The Premier League outfit started the brighter and managed to score their opener in the Tyne-Wear derby, the first since 2016, within 35 minutes after copious amounts of pressure as Dan Ballard, Sunderland’s centre-back, turned in a fizzed cross by Newcastle's Joelinton. After 45 minutes of being heavily under the cosh, the Black Cats were hoping to apply some pressure and gee up the home faithful as the two sides emerged from the tunnel for the second half.

Their afternoon went from bad to worse, however, as Alexander Isak doubled their cushion just seconds after the restart. Pierre Ekwah was caught dallying with the ball by Miguel Almiron, who regained possession for the visitors. The Paraguayan winger saw Isak in acres of space and found him with an acute ball, one which he turned in with grace and composure. From there on out, it was an uphill battle for Michael Beale and the Sunderland players to climb.

The home support at the Stadium of Light began to leave in their numbers as Ballard - once again - gave Newcastle a brilliant chance to add to their tally. Anthony Gordon ventured into the space in front of him just for the 24-year-old defender to barge him over inside the penalty box as referee Craig Pawson pointed to the penalty spot. Isak duly stepped up and took his overall tally for the season to 13 goals.

Anthony Gordon's hilarious reaction with Trai Hume

The winger’s response to the debacle was ice cold

Anthony Gordon, who journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT should be in the England Euro 2024 squad, enjoyed a fine game on the right for the Magpies, but his most notable moment came during some dialogue with himself and Trai Hume.

The two were very hands in the 66th minute with Sunderland chasing the game, 2-0 down. Hume seemed to have pulled Gordon’s shirt as a means of preventing him from being free down the wing and the 21-year-old survived getting a booking, perhaps thanks to him already being on a yellow card. Gordon’s jovial response, however, has emerged online and is getting ample attention.

“If you want my shirt, you can have it after the game.”

Chaos ensued as Ballard came across to defuse – or lighten – the situation, while Isak, too, barged over to have his presence known. It was Gordon and Co. who had the last laugh, however, as those in black and white later added another goal to their tally for the afternoon.

Eddie Howe believes their derby win could be turning point

Howe: 'It was a step in the right direction

A sigh of relief would've been let out from the away section of Sunderland's stomping ground as Newcastle put an end to their four-game streak without a win. Howe has come under huge scrutiny on the back of his side's drastic dip in form and results in recent weeks, one which has yielded domestic losses against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and a loss, albeit via penalties, at the hands of Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The former Bournemouth chief spoke to ITV after Newcastle's much-needed victory, claiming that he was 'never worried' about having to face their rivals and that he was pleased with how his roster handled an occasion of such great magnitude. Claiming that they didn't let the pressure get the better of them, the Englishman believes his side have some way to go before returning to their best.

"It feels great. I never worried about the draw, I always thought it was a great draw - as long as we won it. We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn't let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half. "I think we are still a bit off our best, but it was a step in the right direction and hopefully the forward momentum can continue. If you look at the size of the games we've had this year, this was nothing new. We've handled the big occasions really well this year. We had to do the little bits right today and that's what happened. It keeps us in an important competition and that brings hope. The Premier League doesn't get any easier with fixtures, so this game was important."

Referencing Newcastle's upcoming Premier League fixtures, Howe and his entourage have the small matter of Manchester City to deal with on Saturday 13 January 2024, before travelling to Villa Park to go head-to-head with Unai Emery's high-flying Aston Villa outfit two weeks later.