'Tis the season. The season of alluring playoff games, that is.

As the NFL's 2023 campaign winds down, many of the league's franchises are inching closer toward a postseason berth. Four teams - the NFC's San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and the AFC's Baltimore Ravens—have already secured their spot in the playoffs, with four more - the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions—possessing the ability to do so in Week 16.

While those eight squads are in the playoffs or have at least a 92%* chance of making it, others are not as fortunate. This holiday season, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at three teams that will function as coal in your playoff stocking if they find a way into the playoff bracket.

*playoff odds courtesy of the New York Times unless otherwise stated.

Current Playoff Odds: 15%

New Orleans’ postseason prospects took a big dip with their loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. But if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Saints would have a 60% chance of winning the NFC South by defeating the Bucs in Week 17.

New Orleans’ defense is capable of keeping the team in games, but its offense has not shown an ability to put up points against merely average teams until trailing by multiple scores. Absent the occasional deep touchdown throw to Rashid Shaheed, there is a noticeable lack of explosiveness in their attack.

The Saints could do some window dressing in garbage time of a playoff game, akin to what they did against the Rams on TNF and the Lions in Week 13. But their chances of actually stealing a game from the Cowboys or Eagles are slim. The playoffs would be more intriguing with Tampa Bay hosting the NFC's No. 4/5 seed game.

Current Playoff Odds: 24%

The fact Denver is even in the position to challenge for a playoff berth is incredible. The Broncos appeared destined for a fire sale following a 1-5 start, but then reeled off five straight victories.

However, a peek behind the curtain shows the wizard may merely be a man. Denver's two most impressive wins—vs. Kansas City and at the Buffalo Bills—come with the major asterisks of Patrick Mahomes’ flu and Buffalo's end-of-game incompetence.

Their only other road triumphs came against the Chicago Bears—after trailing 28-7—and Los Angeles Chargers, who played the second half with Easton Stick under center. Russell Wilson has been one of the league's most efficient passers, but he can no longer put a team on his back when it matters most, limiting Denver’s upside against high-caliber opponents.

Sean Payton's flipping of the narrative surrounding himself and his team over the past two months has been nothing short of spectacular. And the Broncos’ friendly end-of-season slate (vs. New England Patriots, vs. Chargers, at Las Vegas Raiders) gives them a great chance to reach 10 wins.

Regardless, they don't possess the entertainment factor other teams in the AFC hunt would provide. One loss down the stretch knocks their odds of postseason participation below 15%; neutral fans should be rooting for them to trip up.

Current Playoffs Odds: 5%

We normally wouldn't concern ourselves with a team sporting such low playoff chances this late in the year, but if any team were to zombie walk their way in, it'd be Mike Tomlin's bunch.

Steelers 2023 Offensive Issues Stat Steelers NFL Rank Yards/Game 287.1 27th Points/Game 15.9 28th Yards/Play 4.8 27th Plays/Drive 5.4 T-29th

Pittsburgh became the first team over .500 in NFL history to lose back-to-back games versus opponents at least eight games below .500 when they dropped home outings versus the two-win Arizona Cardinals and two-win Patriots in a five-day stretch to open December.

Their offense has been historically anemic. Against any top team other than the Ravens, who they've beaten in six of their last seven tries, they would be significantly outmatched and outgunned.

The Steelers cannot win a game unless it's as far from aesthetically pleasing as possible. They could surprise someone in the Wild Card round, but it wouldn't be fun to watch. For the sake of all non-Terrible Towel wavers, it's best they sit this one out.

