Highlights Three Premier League clubs 'sympathise' with Manchester City's ongoing legal battle with the Premier League.

Chelsea are said to be among the Citizens' sympathisers as the Blues also have frustrations with the league's Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules.

Man City faces 115 charges and is set for an unprecedented legal battle with the Premier League starting on June 10.

It's been revealed that at least three English top-flight clubs 'have sympathy' for Manchester City in their ongoing battle with the Premier League. It was reported earlier this week that the club are set to take 'unprecedented legal action' against the league.

Man City and the Premier League are at war surrounding the spending rules currently in place, with the Citizens having 115 charges hanging over their heads. City want to put an end to rules which limit the amount of money outside companies linked to the ownership of a club can spend on sponsorship deals.

The hearing will begin on Monday, June 10. The Citizens aren't the only club to have expressed a desire to change the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, either, with three other clubs being named among their apparent sympathisers in this case.

Related Premier League Clubs Want Points Deductions Scrapped for 'Luxury Tax' Premier League clubs believe they'll fall from its top position as the world's best league under the current PSR rules.

Three Clubs That 'Have Sympathy' With Man City Named

Chelsea among teams that have similar frustrations

Chelsea have previously released a statement regarding ATP, particularly challenging the multi-club ownership regulations, and they are one of the teams said to 'have sympathy' for City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blues have a deal with a company called Infinite Athlete, which has Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali listed as investors. The club reportedly want more transparency on the APT rules, with multi-club ownership thought to be one of their main sources of frustration.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are the other two top-flight teams that believe Man City have 'valid concerns'. These clubs would likely be able to benefit if the Citizens emerge victorious from the court case.

Related Money Made by Premier League Teams In 2023/24 European Competitions Manchester United made nearly double Newcastle's Champions League prize money, despite both teams exiting the competition in the group stage.

The Magpies are owned by a Saudi-backed organisation and have a shirt sponsor with a Saudi events management company called Sela. They have, however, decided against voting in recent Premier League votes surrounding the matter.

Twelve clubs are said to have provided information in support of the Premier League and its rules, according to the Mail's report. Among that group are Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Brighton, Wolves and Fulham, with some even providing witness statements and letters. This means the position of some of the sides in the top tier of English football are unknown.

Man City Still Facing Financial Charges

The Citizens' case will begin at the end of 2024

Man City's trial date is set for November in a case that will see the Premier League champions attempt to defend the 115 instances of breaking Premier League spending rules they have been charged with. The Citizens have had these charges hanging over them since February 2023, and it will still be some time before any verdict is reached.

Everton and Nottingham Forest both received points deductions during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, but it is yet to be seen what action would be taken against Man City if the club were to be found guilty. The ongoing situation between the club and the division has been described as a 'civil war', with the league set to change forever regardless of the outcome that's decided upon at the upcoming court case.