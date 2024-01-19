Highlights Kirk Cousins could be a good fit for the Steelers with his experience and the team's offensive weapons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 campaign featured its share of ups and downs for a 10-7 playoff-contending team. Despite the eventual playoff berth, Pittsburgh battled adversity in many ways on the tough road to the playoffs.

Injuries, locker-room drama, and coaching changes hindered an already underperforming Steelers' offense in 2023. The team fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada after a string of underwhelming seasons when the unit failed to ever rank outside the bottom ten for total yardage.

The post-Canada Steelers saw some improvement, going from 16 points to 19 points per game after firing Canada. Pittsburgh moved the ball at a much more effective rate without him but still struggled to punch the ball in and finish drives off with touchdowns. No Steelers benefited more from the decision to move on from Canada than George Pickens and Najee Harris. Despite some excellent individual stats from these Steelers' weapons, quarterback play still hindered Pittsburgh's offensive potential.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Pittsburgh would look to add a quarterback via free agency to compete with Kenny Pickett in camp. This is likely Pittsburgh's best course of action to maximize their offensive potential and get the best out of Pickett to help him elevate his game.

We have seen quarterback battles intensify starters going into the season, by putting a chip on their shoulder and forcing them to be at the top of their game before the season starts. Let's look at three quarterbacks that would fit right into this talented Steelers' offense.

Kirk Cousins

2023 Stats: 8 Games, 2,331 Yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs

Kirk Cousins got off to one of the hottest starts of any quarterback in 2023 for the Minnesota Vikings before suffering an Achilles' tear in a Week 8 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.

In just eight games, Cousins would top the 300-yard passing mark four times. Cousins led the Vikings to a 4-4 record in his eight contests, losing all four contests by a touchdown or less.

Kirk Cousins compared to Pittsburgh Steelers QBs (2023) Stat Kirk Cousins Pittsburgh Steelers QBs Yards per game 291.4 186.1 TDs per game 2.25 0.76 Y/A 7.5 6.8 INT % 1.6% 1.8% Bad throw % 3.2% 17.3%

Cousins' time in Minnesota has featured his best seasons, totaling 23,265 yards and 171 touchdowns for the Vikings in just six seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler led the Vikings to two playoff appearances in six seasons, playing with a defense that would rank in the bottom half of the NFL every season Cousins was healthy.

In Pittsburgh, Cousins obviously won't have Justin Jefferson but would still have a solid supporting cast with players like George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Pat Friermuth, Najee Harris, and Jaylen Warren at his disposal. The Steelers would likely throw the ball significantly more with Cousins' veteran experience leading the way.

However, by signing him, the team would be closing the door on Pickett as the starter outside of an Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson-type situation that transpired this season.

The move could also be challenging financially, as Pittsburgh enters the 2024 offseason at just over -$7 million. Making the cut and restructures necessary could strap the team for cash, and may not be in their best interest this offseason.

Baker Mayfield

2023 Stats: 17 Games, 4,044 Yards, 28 TDs, 10 INTs

Former Steelers division rival Baker Mayfield enjoyed a career year in 2023, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a division title, a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles this postseason, and career highs in passing yards and touchdowns.

Many began writing Mayfield off after he departed from the Carolina Panthers before signing with Tampa Bay. Mayfield was brought in to compete for the starting job with backup Kyle Trask and had little expectations, leading a Buccaneers team to the success they've had.

After Tampa Bay's Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Buccaneers were a playoff afterthought at 4-7. Mayfield had solid numbers to that point in the season, but no one could have predicted what would come. Mayfield led Tampa to a 5-1 record in their last six games, throwing for 242.7 yards per game and 11 total touchdowns during that stretch.

Mayfield's late-season heroics gave the Buccaneers a wave of momentum they rode into the playoffs, defeating the reigning NFC Champion Eagles 32-9 in a contest that saw Mayfield throw for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Mayfield almost certainly guaranteed himself a big payday with his play in 2023 and would fit in phenomenally to his former division rival's offense. Mayfield did an excellent job maximizing his weapons, helping both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to 1,000-yard campaigns in 2023. A Steelers offense with a similar talent level would excitedly welcome Mayfield.

In most cases, Mayfield would be a lock to at least be tagged, but Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. also set to hit free agency, the Buccaneers could opt to let the passer hit the open market.

Gardner Minshew

2023 Stats: 13 Games, 3,305 Yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs

Possibly Pittsburgh's most likely option of these three is Gardner Minshew. Indianapolis brought in the five-year veteran last offseason to help back up rookie Anthony Richardson before being thrust into the starting role after Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Minshew would make the most of his opportunity, leading the Colts to a 9-8 record and keeping them in playoff contention until the end of the regular season. Ultimately, Minshew and the Colts would miss out on the postseason, but his poise and veteran presence helped prove he should have a chance at a starting job elsewhere in 2024.

Many quarterback-needy teams are looking at Minshew heading into the offseason, and Pittsburgh will be at the top of that list. The 27-year-old isn't the most attractive signing, but has sustained consistent play throughout his career, displaying the ability to manage the game with big-play potential with his arm.

As the most rumored quarterback on this list to be linked to the Steelers, Pittsburgh's stellar defense and offensive weapons would take a lot of pressure off of Minshew, and he could enjoy a career year with the situation in Pittsburgh under Mike Tomlin.