Highlights Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career is in jeopardy as his feud with manager Erik ten Hag continues, resulting in his banishment from training and first-team facilities.

Sancho's absence from recent matches is due to a dispute over his performance in training, which he has denied, claiming to be a scapegoat.

Some of Sancho's teammates have urged him to apologise to Ten Hag to salvage his United career, while the PFA has offered to mediate the situation.

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career is in danger of ending prematurely as his public feud with manager Erik ten Hag continues. The 23-year-old has been banished from training and exiled from all first-team facilities.

A report from The Mirror’s David McDonnell claims that Sancho can’t even use Man Utd’s dining room as things stand. Unless he apologises to Ten Hag it seems there’s little chance of the England international playing for the Red Devils again, despite the fact the team are currently short on options on the right flank due to separate issues with Antony and Mason Greenwood, who has been loaned to Spanish outfit Getafe.

Why have Sancho and Ten Hag fallen out?

Sancho looked bright in pre-season and appeared as a second-half substitute in all three of United’s opening Premier League fixtures against Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. However, Ten Hag left Sancho out of his squad for the trip to Arsenal on September 3, telling reporters that the winger had underperformed in training.

"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag revealed when quizzed about Sancho's absence. "You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected."

Sancho reacted by issuing a statement on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter), rejecting Ten Hag’s claims as “completely untrue”. The former Borussia Dortmund star, who moved to Old Trafford in July 2021 for an eye-watering £73 million fee, added: "I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

A stand-off between Sancho and Ten Hag has subsequently developed, with the player missing United’s recent fixtures against Brighton, Bayern Munich and Burnley. Sancho was reportedly seen playing video game EA Sports FC 24 hours before Man Utd’s opening Champions League group match against Bayern last week.

Which Man Utd players have told Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag?

Meanwhile, a source has revealed to ESPN that Sancho has been urged by some of his teammates to apologise to Ten Hag in order to save his United career. Three players, in particular, have spoken with Sancho in an attempt to convince him to back down.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and former United captain Harry Maguire have stepped in to resolve the situation, ESPN’s report claims. His fellow England internationals want him to say sorry to Ten Hag in order to get himself back into contention, and to avoid the situation from escalating further.

It’s also been revealed that the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) has offered its services to mediate between Sancho and the no-nonsense Ten Hag, whose professional relationship is at risk of becoming beyond repair. Ten Hag made it patently clear to his squad with his handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation that he won’t be messed around by any player - regardless of their reputation.

Sancho, who has three years left on his United contract, has flattered to deceive since leaving Dortmund for Manchester. However, he has shown glimpses of his incredible talent over the past couple of seasons and many United fans remain optimistic that the best is still to come from the big-money winger.