Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag continues to be under immense pressure after a run of five games without a win, and if the club's hierarchy are indeed looking to remove him from his position, they may turn to one of three options: Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, or Thomas Frank, as per talkSPORT.

Big things were expected of ten Hag when he took over at Old Trafford, and yet, despite winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup during his time with United, the Dutchman has never quite been comfortable in his role. With his methods continually questioned, man-management issues off the field, and a number of ten Hag's signings failing to deliver, it is thought Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club's owners are doubting the credentials of the head coach and may be looking to take things in a new direction.

If and when ten Hag gets his marching orders, the shortlist of names being considered to replace him has been narrowed down to former Chelsea boss Tuchel, ex-Three Lions manager Southgate, and the ever-impressive Thomas Frank.

Southgate and Tuchel High on the List

Out of work managers could be ready for a new job

As per a report from talkSPORT, Ratcliffe and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, are expected to hold something of a crisis meeting in the next 48 hours to determine the path forward and whether ten Hag still has a role to play in the project at Old Trafford after steering the Red Devils to their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Tuchel has been out of work since parting ways with Bayern Munich in the summer, where he was replaced by Vincent Kompany. It was believed the German coach actually held talks with United chiefs in the off-season, but he was not convinced by the club's recruitment strategy.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Meanwhile, Southgate is thought to be held in high regard by Ratcliffe and was strongly suggested as an alternative to ten Hag before he led England to the Euro 2024 final. At the time, Southgate insisted he was fully focused on his job with the national team, but he left that role shortly after the tournament and remains out of work now.

Thomas Frank Continues to Impress

Brentford boss has done a great job with the Bees

The other name on the shortlist is Thomas Frank, who continues to do great work at Brentford. Since guiding the Bees to promotion from the Championship in 2021, Frank has helped Brentford establish themselves as a fairly comfortable Premier League outfit.

Thomas Frank managerial statistics (Brentford only) Stat Total Games managed 283 Games won 122 Win % 43.1 Points per game 1.52

The Dane, who plays 'incredible' football according to former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, has been linked with United previously, and was most recently mooted as a possible replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea before the Blues opted to hire Enzo Maresca from Leicester City. Whether Frank would want to jump ship and take on a bigger, more risky project like the United job is unknown, but his reputation certainly stands him in good stead if he does decide to move on in the future.

All statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 07/10/2024