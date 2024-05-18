Highlights The NBA team building philosophy is shifting towards duos rather than super teams.

Incompatible duos like Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram and Trae Young-Dejounte Murray are proving to be detrimental.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland of the Cavaliers are another example of anti-synergy needing change.

The results of the past few seasons have changed NBA team building philosophy. For the longest time, front offices have been obsessed with putting together super teams, in hopes that an abundance of just talent will be enough to lead a team to a championship.

It's not just about big threes or big fours either, many general managers are banking on building their teams around two talented players, in hopes that a duo surrounded by complementary players will be enough to compete.

However, it's becoming more evident that a successful duo can't just consist of two talented players, but two talented players that actually complement one another. Here are three duos that are incompatible and failing, and should be split apart.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans have a 1.97 net rating when the two players share the floor

The first duo that needs to be broken up is Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram . Both are ball-dominant forwards that don't play well off the ball. Williamson likes to attack the paint and he draws a lot of defensive attention. He has the playmaking ability to kick out the pass to the open shooter, but Ingram isn't great enough of a catch and shooter to capitalize.

Likewise, Ingram is a heavy isolation player, and mostly works in the mid-range. As a result, he needs a lot of space to operate, but Williamson isn't the most active off-ball player, and his lack of outside scoring threat means that opposing defenses can easily collapse onto Ingram.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson On/Off Stats - 2023-24 NBA Season On/Off Minutes ORtg DRtg NRtg On: Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson 1085 117.67 115.70 1.97 On: Zion Williamson, Off: Brandon Ingram 1122 117.62 113.89 3.73 On: Brandon Ingram, Off: Zion Williamson 1017 118.89 113.76 5.13

In 1085 minutes together, the duo only managed to attain a net rating of 1.97. When only one of those two players are on the floor, the New Orleans Pelicans operate better, achieving both a better defensive rating and an overall net rating.

Williamson is the clear favorite to build around. In his most healthy season yet, he's proven to be a dominant paint scorer, and has shown the ability to facilitate an offense in the point forward role. He also excelled in the Pelicans' play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers, dropping 40 points before leaving the game with an injury. Ingram on the other hand struggled heavily throughout the playoffs.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

Hawks have a -5.71 net rating when the two players share the floor

The duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray may be one of the most disastrous pairs in recent memory. The Atlanta Hawks wanted to provide Young an elite second option in hopes of making a deep playoff run as the did in 2021. However, since trading for Murray, the Hawks have yet to finish above the eighth seed.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young On/Off Stats - 2023-24 NBA Season On/Off Minutes ORtg DRtg NRtg On: Dejounte Murray, Trae Young 1172 117.92 123.62 -5.71 On: Trae Young, Off: Dejounte Murray 770 122.10 118.63 3.47 On: Dejounte Murray, Off: Trae Young 1616 119.13 119.69 -0.56

The big problem with the pair is their disastrous defense. In 1,172 minutes on the floor together, the duo attained a defensive rating of 123.62, and a net rating of almost -6. Opposing perimeter players are easily taking advantage of the Hawks' poor defensive backcourt, and it's been disastrous for the team.

When the two players are on the floor together, opposing teams shoot over 58 percent from the field, and nearly 39 percent from three. The downsides of their defense isn't enough to compensate for their great offense, and even then, it's clear that the two offensively gifted players are making each other worse on that end too.

Lineups with the duo have only attained an offensive rating of 117.92, whereas lineups with only Young have an offensive rating of 122.10, and lineups with only Murray have an offensive rating of 119.13. It's clear that the players can't coexist, and the Hawks need to make the change as soon as possible.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers have a 4.05 net rating when the two players share the floor

Like the other two duos listed, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have anti-synergy. Both players have overlapping skillsets that prevent the other player from maximizing their output. Since their playoff exit, there have been many rumors surrounding the breakup of the Cleveland Cavaliers' backcourt, and it makes sense why.

Both players are undersized guards that need the ball in their hands to succeed. Throughout his career, Mitchell's role has always been to be the lead shot creator for his team, and he excels at providing instant offense. The best pairing for a player like him is a defensive-minded off-ball guard that can take advantage of Mitchell's gravity.

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell On/Off Stats - 2023-24 NBA Season On/Off Minutes ORtg DRtg NRtg On: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell 750 116.36 112.31 4.05 On Donovan Mitchell, Off: Darius Garland 1192 118.38 109.60 8.78 On: Darius Garland, Off: Donovan Mitchell 1151 115.45 115.60 -0.14

Garland, as a player, is too similar to Mitchell. His best role is a shot creating and facilitating one, which requires the ball to be in his hands. He's not as effective off the ball because he's not a natural catch-and-shoot player.

However, with Mitchell being the better and more established player, Garland isn't getting the touches he needs to succeed, and that means he can't contribute at his maximum potential. If the ball is in Garland's hands, it means that Mitchell's contributions are diminished, which is unfavorable considering he is the team's best player.